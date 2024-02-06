Why do people act like poirier is a good boxer?

he is a good mma striker, dont get me wrong

but people here talk about him like he's some great boxer when all he does is blitzes throwing looping hooks

he also has old fedor levels of head hunting, cant throw a body shot to save his life
 
