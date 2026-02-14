Frank_Drebin
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Jan 24, 2026
- Messages
- 653
- Reaction score
- 865
i've had it with cinema and tv shows lately.
did hollywood fire all the best lighters and cinematographers? are they operating on low budgets? is everything filmed in blue screen and fixed in post wtih zero care for proper lighting? why does it look so awful?
-everything is dark
-images looks washed out
-sets look cheap and small
-they don't seem to care about establishing shots anymore and fill it all up with medium closeups with the entire background blurred
are they lazy? pandering to bulk content creation and streaming services? have they done away with big screens and focusing on smartphones?? is it the netflix effect?
let's start off with street fighter to explain what i mean.
straight up, i don't know the budget or what kind of aesthetic they're going for, and this could just be an early teaser and they haven't even finished production, but it really doesn't matter because it proves my point about the industry in general.
let's see what it looks like:
small set, minimalist, looks cheap, blurry background, dark
same issue. looks even more underlit.
same problem, and where are the colors??
garbage
i have nothing against low lighting. in fact it's necessary part of cinema, but this looks bad.
same issues. everything looks washed out and grey. this is based on a colorful 90s video game! what the hell!
not all scenes are 100% like this but they still look bad to me.
i get the neon colors vibe but it still looks bad. underlit, medium close up, blurry background. lazy!
it has the vibe of late 2000s early 2010s video games but i'm sorry it still looks bad. empty. soulless. cheaply made. great for a music video but not for a feature length film!
and this clearly looks like a cheap set. couldn't they give it higher a ceiling and give it a bigger world? why does it looks so tight and constrained? also, it looks straight out of a 90s rap video.
am i being nit picky or does everything look like shit now?
ps: i am right
did hollywood fire all the best lighters and cinematographers? are they operating on low budgets? is everything filmed in blue screen and fixed in post wtih zero care for proper lighting? why does it look so awful?
-everything is dark
-images looks washed out
-sets look cheap and small
-they don't seem to care about establishing shots anymore and fill it all up with medium closeups with the entire background blurred
are they lazy? pandering to bulk content creation and streaming services? have they done away with big screens and focusing on smartphones?? is it the netflix effect?
let's start off with street fighter to explain what i mean.
straight up, i don't know the budget or what kind of aesthetic they're going for, and this could just be an early teaser and they haven't even finished production, but it really doesn't matter because it proves my point about the industry in general.
let's see what it looks like:
small set, minimalist, looks cheap, blurry background, dark
same issue. looks even more underlit.
same problem, and where are the colors??
garbage
i have nothing against low lighting. in fact it's necessary part of cinema, but this looks bad.
same issues. everything looks washed out and grey. this is based on a colorful 90s video game! what the hell!
not all scenes are 100% like this but they still look bad to me.
i get the neon colors vibe but it still looks bad. underlit, medium close up, blurry background. lazy!
it has the vibe of late 2000s early 2010s video games but i'm sorry it still looks bad. empty. soulless. cheaply made. great for a music video but not for a feature length film!
and this clearly looks like a cheap set. couldn't they give it higher a ceiling and give it a bigger world? why does it looks so tight and constrained? also, it looks straight out of a 90s rap video.
am i being nit picky or does everything look like shit now?
ps: i am right