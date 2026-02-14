Movies why do movies look so bad these days?

i've had it with cinema and tv shows lately.

did hollywood fire all the best lighters and cinematographers? are they operating on low budgets? is everything filmed in blue screen and fixed in post wtih zero care for proper lighting? why does it look so awful?

-everything is dark
-images looks washed out
-sets look cheap and small
-they don't seem to care about establishing shots anymore and fill it all up with medium closeups with the entire background blurred

Examples-of-eight-different-shot-sizes-Extreme-Close-up-Close-up-Medium-Closeup.png


are they lazy? pandering to bulk content creation and streaming services? have they done away with big screens and focusing on smartphones?? is it the netflix effect?

let's start off with street fighter to explain what i mean.




straight up, i don't know the budget or what kind of aesthetic they're going for, and this could just be an early teaser and they haven't even finished production, but it really doesn't matter because it proves my point about the industry in general.

let's see what it looks like:


small set, minimalist, looks cheap, blurry background, dark
2-Copy-Copy.jpg



same issue. looks even more underlit.
5-Copy-Copy.jpg




same problem, and where are the colors??
6-Copy-Copy.jpg


garbage
9-Copy-Copy.jpg



i have nothing against low lighting. in fact it's necessary part of cinema, but this looks bad.
10-Copy-Copy.jpg


same issues. everything looks washed out and grey. this is based on a colorful 90s video game! what the hell!
11-Copy-Copy.jpg



not all scenes are 100% like this but they still look bad to me.

i get the neon colors vibe but it still looks bad. underlit, medium close up, blurry background. lazy!

7-Copy-Copy.jpg


4-Copy-Copy.jpg




it has the vibe of late 2000s early 2010s video games but i'm sorry it still looks bad. empty. soulless. cheaply made. great for a music video but not for a feature length film!

1-Copy-Copy.jpg


8-Copy-Copy.jpg



and this clearly looks like a cheap set. couldn't they give it higher a ceiling and give it a bigger world? why does it looks so tight and constrained? also, it looks straight out of a 90s rap video.
3-Copy-Copy.jpg


am i being nit picky or does everything look like shit now?

ps: i am right
 
Agreed with you on modern movies looking like s**t

I think it's due to digital film
 
i'm not pretending to be an expert who knows what i'm talking about, but chinatown looked great! it was a big, lived in world if that makes any sense, shot on real locations, and it was beautiful.

let's take a look at a still from chinatown. it's nothing spectacular, but it's great.

to me, the objects in this scene makes the world look big and lived in. there are many layers. you've got the koi pond with the man looking after it. jack nicholson is nicely shot beside him. if you look at the right, there's a path and to the right of that there's a hedge or bushes and you get the sense that it's protecting a real house behind it and to the left of nicholson you get more trees and bushes surrounding the house.

in the background behind the gardener, you see some umbrellas and get the sense that it's used for parties or just general enjoyment during dinner. and to the left of the furthest left umbrella you see even more trees and bushes protecting the property.

and behind all of this in the very very back you see a bunch of trees in the distance, possibly from another property. so you understand that there's life outside the property and a real world out there.

chinatown1-Copy.jpg



and if they filmed it now, half the shit would probably be missing and it would probably be just jack and the gardener in the scene with most of the stuff i mentioned not in the shot or barely in it and you would get the sense that's a cheap set. these days filmmakers have no respect for proper world-building or what made movies great in the first place and just churn out whatever they can in bulk like it's costo.

i wish i was film-literate so i can describe my thoughts better.

chinatown2-Copy.jpg
 
Greed is out of control, and mediocrity is a byproduct of that. From what I've heard, movie studios are just trying to churn out as many movies as fast as possible, so they're cutting corners and not investing the time it takes to make something look amazing and incredible anymore, just settle for "alright" and then move on to the next project and hope it makes more money at the box office.
 
Can't make it, fake it. They all think they can fix things that aren't right instead of making it right while filming.

Filming takes less planning, less money and I think less skill now. They use music and score to drive your feelings and they think sepia will make you feel differently about a story
 
I watched The Mummy today. Fun whacky movie. Some parts action, some parts cheesey.
The CGI is rough by todays standards but good viewing nonetheless.

Also Rachel Weisz is pretty good looking in the film.
 
I think partly it's simply due to audiences not valuing visuals anymore.

The Marvels were big on popularizing this bland, generic look -- and they made bank.

So studios took notice, realized visuals weren't important for ticket sales, and removed all standards. The occasional filmmaker will still emphasize it out of artistry, but that's about it.

Plus I imagine this blandness makes for smooth operations with CGI. These days not only the special effects are CGI -- but the set, the background, and the landscape too. Mainstream audiences love their CGI-spectables and look down on older looks.
 
Denis V. Is one of the few quality operators when it comes to this, a good chunk of it barely qualifies as serviceable. Limitations from yesteryear forced filmmakers to find short cuts to executing convincing practical effects.

Now it's in a blue screen room for exorbitant budgets that still look fake as fuck.

Cgi is great in small doses
 
