i'm not pretending to be an expert who knows what i'm talking about, but chinatown looked great! it was a big, lived in world if that makes any sense, shot on real locations, and it was beautiful.let's take a look at a still from chinatown. it's nothing spectacular, but it's great.to me, the objects in this scene makes the world look big and lived in. there are many layers. you've got the koi pond with the man looking after it. jack nicholson is nicely shot beside him. if you look at the right, there's a path and to the right of that there's a hedge or bushes and you get the sense that it's protecting a real house behind it and to the left of nicholson you get more trees and bushes surrounding the house.in the background behind the gardener, you see some umbrellas and get the sense that it's used for parties or just general enjoyment during dinner. and to the left of the furthest left umbrella you see even more trees and bushes protecting the property.and behind all of this in the very very back you see a bunch of trees in the distance, possibly from another property. so you understand that there's life outside the property and a real world out there.and if they filmed it now, half the shit would probably be missing and it would probably be just jack and the gardener in the scene with most of the stuff i mentioned not in the shot or barely in it and you would get the sense that's a cheap set. these days filmmakers have no respect for proper world-building or what made movies great in the first place and just churn out whatever they can in bulk like it's costo.i wish i was film-literate so i can describe my thoughts better.