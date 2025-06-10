Why do MMA fans carry a visceral hate for the Dagestanis?​

I have noticed since Khabib retired that there's this weird hatered most MMA fans have for the Dagestani crew, it's okay with not liking someones personality but this goes much deeper than that.



They have been called terrorists, cousin f*ckers, sheep f*ckers openly by other fighters and fans alike but everyone just seem to laugh it off while a shit storm brew up when Bryce wanted to go fishing with a dead bad guy.



I remember when Tagir fought Tim Elliott & Tim Elliott cheated a bunch in that fight, somehow the majority of fans were cheering on Tim for cheating & then were bashing Tagir for having no answer to Tims cheating.



Similarly Umar Nurmagomedov for some reason gets more hate on twitter & Reddit than someone like Colby Covington. Umar was getting hate for getting the title fight after beating the no.1 guy in Sandhegan when it was announced before the Sandhegan fight that it was for the next title contender.



Similarly since Merabs win over O'Malley the second time there have been numerous posts on Twitter & Reddit that Merab humiliated Umar after Dana said he was interested in seeing the rematch. I don't believe Umar deserves a rematch until he gets a couple of good wins but it's weird to see fans keep saying that he was humiliated when the fight was 3-2 & the best title fight of the year so far. I thought everyone likes watching great fights but again people are hell bent or rewriting history just so it can fit their narrative of Merab dominating that fight which never happened.



There are actually people advocating that Merab should be over Makhachev in the p4p list which is laughable when Makhachev is on a 15 fight win streak & has finished his last 9 opponents, he is on an all-time streak but people somehow debating that Merab should be over him after beating O'Malley.



The Makhachev ducked Illia narrative is hilarious aswell considering he's going up to fight Jack who is 3 times the size of Illia.



Don't get me started on the Khabib was overrated bullshit, I don't consider Khabib the goat or even top 5, but he was easily the most dominant fighter of all time.



What is it about these Dagestanis that most MMA fans forget common sense & let their hatered takeover, is it because they're Russian? Or Muslims? Or just jealousy?