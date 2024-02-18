Why do middleweight and light heavyweight not have a dominant champion?

145 featherweight:
- topuria is clearly #1. 15-0 undefeated and ko'd the best featherweight ever
155 lightweight:
- makhachev is clearly #1. 25-1 and ko'd the best featherweight ever + submitted the guy with most submissions in ufc history
170 welterweight:
- shavkat is clearly #1. 18-0 with unprecedented 100% finish rate.
265 heavyweight:
- jones is the clear #1. undefeated and double champ.
--------------------------------
185 middleweight:
- dricus barely beat sean (even that is debatable to many people).
- sean couldn't finish dricus. adesenya lost to pereira and sean.
205 light heavyweight:
- pereira doesn't have ground game.
- he was losing to jiri before the ko (watch both rounds back, he only won the leg kicks)
- jahamal hill or magomed are contenders, but even then it is not complete certainty.
- in other words, if someone put a gun to your head to choose the best 205, you would not be very confident in the choice.
