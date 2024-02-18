Why do middleweight and light heavyweight not have a dominant champion?

145 featherweight:
- topuria is clearly #1. 15-0 undefeated and ko'd the best featherweight ever

155 lightweight:
- makhachev is clearly #1. 25-1 and ko'd the best featherweight ever + submitted the guy with most submissions in ufc history

170 welterweight:
- shavkat is clearly #1. 18-0 with unprecedented 100% finish rate.

265 heavyweight:
- jones is the clear #1. undefeated and double champ.

--------------------------------

185 middleweight:
- dricus barely beat sean (even that is debatable to many people).
- sean couldn't finish dricus. adesenya lost to pereira and sean.

205 light heavyweight:
- pereira doesn't have ground game.
- he was losing to jiri before the ko (watch both rounds back, he only won the leg kicks)
- jahamal hill or magomed are contenders, but even then it is not complete certainty.
- in other words, if someone put a gun to your head to choose the best 205, you would not be very confident in the choice.
 
because its harder to be king of the big dogs when power, strength, size is an issue
 
You list a non-champion as a dominant champion and you say there are THREE dominant champions in one weight class...
 
Khamzat and Bo will soon be thing.
 
Adesanya was a dominant champ, things change DDP could be dominant too soon to know.
 
They very recently had the most dominant champs and why did you list yours topuria? The guy literally just won the title and has 0 defenses.

It seems you are going by nothing other than what their records say not them having title defense or anything else.
 
BigTruck said:
They very recently had the most dominant champs and why did you list yours topuria? The guy literally just won the title and has 0 defenses.
Click to expand...

doesn't change the fact that he ko'd the greatest skill level fw ever. skill level wise, topuria is clearly the best 145 in the world regardless of title defenses
 
Sometimes there isn't a reason
 
RockyLockridge said:
neither is islam, and he's not undefeated in the UFC either so why is he on the list?
Click to expand...

read the post title again. dominant, not necessarily undefeated. it just so happens the other 3 guys (topuria, shavkat, jones) are dominant AND undefeated.

dricus had his face fked up. couldn't beat sean decisively.
that is not a sign of a dominant champion.
 
TITS said:
He's not the champion, and he was getting lit up by Geoff Neal before the sub.
Click to expand...

let's not act like 90% of fans/sherdog believe shavkat will be champion and beat leon.

the ref fked up by not stopping the fight and letting shavkat put his teeth protection back on (geoff knocked it out of his mouth).

if shavkat was fighting fully early on, geoff would have been finished sooner.
if you don't have proper protection gear, you are going to be reserved and more passive in a fight.
 
blaseblase said:
How is a guy who just won the title a dominant champion?
Click to expand...

skill level wise, not resume wise.

if someone pointed a gun to your head and said "who is the best 145 in the world?"
i bet your ass you would say topuria and with confidence.
 
jackleeb said:
let's not act like 90% of fans/sherdog believe shavkat will be champion and beat leon.
Click to expand...

Leon would put on a striking clinic. Belal might even beat him too.
 
That's just how the cookie crumbles. Weightclasses breathe and move through cycles, sometimes the guy(s) on top are destroying the competition, other times the guys on top can't stop beating eachother.
 
