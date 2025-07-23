WHy do I not feel excited about the Sandhagen vs Merab fight?

Kaiserjuan
First off, I actually think Cory has a decent chance at beating Merab. I really can't see how merab beats him.
Cory does not gas and is a pretty solid wrestler with long limbs and good jiu jitsu who is not easily controlled on the ground.
I also think his hight and knees , and no fear of TD, make him a pretty dangerous opponent for Merab.
But still, I kinda have a feeling that having lost to both Yan and Uman he should not be fighting for the title now. Should have gotten another win or two before it.
I think a Petr or Uman rematch would have been more compelling and much more convincing title shot.
