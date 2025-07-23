  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

WHy do I not feel excited about the Sandhagen vs Merab fight?

First off, I actually think Cory has a decent chance at beating Merab. I really can't see how merab beats him.
Cory does not gas and is a pretty solid wrestler with long limbs and good jiu jitsu who is not easily controlled on the ground.
I also think his hight and knees , and no fear of TD, make him a pretty dangerous opponent for Merab.

But still, I kinda have a feeling that having lost to both Yan and Uman he should not be fighting for the title now. Should have gotten another win or two before it.
I think a Petr or Uman rematch would have been more compelling and much more convincing title shot.
 
Fresh Match-Up for Merab... save the rematches for another time.
 
Yeah, I don't feel hyped for it unless he pulls off an upset when it happens. He does have that style where he can pull something out of no where.

But besides watching a broken and injured TJ hold him to a decision, we just saw Umar's TDD attempts really hold back Cory's output, and he did take him down almost each round. Whether Merab is able to get him down or pool him up in the clinch, it's his bread and butter to shut his opponent's offense down with his wrestling. Feel like Umar could do it, Merab would do it better. Sandhagen already faded to Umar, who just couldn't hang with Merab, also Sandhagen tends to slow down in fights.

Still, it's someone Merab hasn't fought at BW and Merab can be chinned, so it's not a guaranteed outcome. But the way Merab has been performing lately, he looks in the zone now even at his older age.
 
Because it screams boring control on the ground for five rounds. But knowing Sandhagen has high fight IQ and enough tapes and time to prepare, who knows, maybe he will actually get the win? I root for him. He is like floating at the top just not getting the gold.
 
Because it feels like a foregone conclusion. Sandhagen definitely deserves the shit, but I'll be pretty surprised if it's particularly competitive.
 
Because Merabs gonna bounce around like he's on coke and attempt 33 takedowns and never damage Sandy but win a unanimous decision.
 
Because this is as exciting as the fight will ever get

90
 
Look, Merab and Cory both got fucked needing to sit and wait for Sean to fight Chito for some god awful reason. Then when Merab got the deserved shot, instead of having Sandhagen fight another deservedly high ranked contender, he had to be the one to make the sacrifice step backwards to fight a very dangerous opponent that didn't anywhere near deserve to fight that high in the ranks and lost. Now, with an only one fight win streak, his argument for the next title shot is flimsy, and the result is basically all but assumed.

I mean, Sandhagen is a likeable guy who is good enough to fight for the title and is more than capable of making your standard fight exciting, but not being excited by how this fight came together or how the fight will play out is not at all that surprising.
 
Because Sandhaggen has a tendency to lose against top grapplers.
 
Kaiserjuan said:
First off, I actually think Cory has a decent chance at beating Merab. I really can't see how merab beats him.
Cory does not gas and is a pretty solid wrestler with long limbs and good jiu jitsu who is not easily controlled on the ground.
I also think his hight and knees , and no fear of TD, make him a pretty dangerous opponent for Merab.

But still, I kinda have a feeling that having lost to both Yan and Uman he should not be fighting for the title now. Should have gotten another win or two before it.
I think a Petr or Uman rematch would have been more compelling and much more convincing title shot.
Why the fuck would Usman get a free shot without winning a fight? That is stupid.

I think you can make the argument Yan but lol at Usman.
 
I think Omally/Sandhagen and Yan/Merab would be better.. But I don't hate Sandhagen/Merab
 
Ya, not much to be excited about in this matchup. Sandhagen has nothing for Merab.

Merab will take him down at will & finish it early.
 
