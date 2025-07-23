WHy do I not feel excited about the Sandhagen vs Merab fight?

Yeah, I don't feel hyped for it unless he pulls off an upset when it happens. He does have that style where he can pull something out of no where.



But besides watching a broken and injured TJ hold him to a decision, we just saw Umar's TDD attempts really hold back Cory's output, and he did take him down almost each round. Whether Merab is able to get him down or pool him up in the clinch, it's his bread and butter to shut his opponent's offense down with his wrestling. Feel like Umar could do it, Merab would do it better. Sandhagen already faded to Umar, who just couldn't hang with Merab, also Sandhagen tends to slow down in fights.



Still, it's someone Merab hasn't fought at BW and Merab can be chinned, so it's not a guaranteed outcome. But the way Merab has been performing lately, he looks in the zone now even at his older age.