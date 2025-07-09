Why do I highly doubt Ilia will never fight @ WW

Long story short (further developed at the end of the post) I asked the premium, most reliable AI model for this particular petition to compare the size of LW Ilia to Sean Brady, JDM and Shavkat.

I am a "rage against the machine" old school guy and hate AI with a passion. But for some very specific tasks, the premium features are actually quite impressive.

Methodology was detailed below but, trust me, I did it well enough.



Ilia would need to bulk a whole lotta lot to make up for the size discrepancy. So much that it would probably hurt his abilities as a fighter, and would take him... a year and a half, maybe?

He just doesn't have the frame.







*It was a long log of prompt-chaining during a light day at work. I asked not to use promotional photos or weight-in images, but frames of the fighter standing in the walk-out or inside the octagon (post-fight interview, waiting for the referee to raise his hand...) that I provided for the most accurate representation of his size inside the cage. Taken from his last fights.

For precise body composition, besides image recognition from those key video frames, I entered the height/reach of every fighter.

Faces are generic for image rights and stuff.