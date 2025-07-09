Why do I highly doubt Ilia will ever fight @ WW

Long story short (further developed at the end of the post) I asked the premium, most reliable AI model for this particular petition to compare the size of LW Ilia to Sean Brady, JDM and Shavkat.
I am a "rage against the machine" old school guy and hate AI with a passion. But for some very specific tasks, the premium features are actually quite impressive.
Methodology was detailed below but, trust me, I did it well enough.

Ilia would need to bulk a whole lotta lot to make up for the size discrepancy. So much that it would probably hurt his abilities as a fighter, and would take him... a year and a half, maybe?
He just doesn't have the frame.



*It was a long log of prompt-chaining during a light day at work. I asked not to use promotional photos or weight-in images, but frames of the fighter standing in the walk-out or inside the octagon (post-fight interview, waiting for the referee to raise his hand...) that I provided for the most accurate representation of his size inside the cage. Taken from his last fights.
For precise body composition, besides image recognition from those key video frames, I entered the height/reach of every fighter.
Faces are generic for image rights and stuff.
 

Shaolin Alan said:
BJ Penn was a natural FW, fighting at LW & WW, won titles in both divisions, competed at MW (and won) and fought Lyoto Machida at HW (a fight he won IMHO) 🏆🇺🇲🏆
Click to expand...

I watched this for the first time the other day when the fight was brought up in another thread and the biggest loser is me for watching it. Terrible fight. They're both terrifically fat and out of shape, gassed like they were dutch ovened by lactose intolerant ice cream addicts, and had technique so "sharp" you could call it perfectly spherical. Not a career highlight for either fighter. Not quite as bad as Buchecha / Reug Reug, which I similarly found myself watching the other day, but not much better considering the relative capabilities of the fighters if they actually tried.
 
