why do i get the vibe arman is gonna get snubbed for title fight

ufc would rather make islam vs conor or islam vs max
Arman Tsarukyan is getting ignored
i dont think islam is afraid of arman but he is definitely trying his best to avoid fighting him. the not fighting the rest of the year due to "injury", calling out different opponents, seem all to be smoke and mirrors. what really is happening is islam is ducking arman and afraid to fight him
