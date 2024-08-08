why do i get the vibe arman is gonna get snubbed for title fight

AdamWarlock

AdamWarlock

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Dec 5, 2021
Messages
1,418
Reaction score
1,882
ufc would rather make islam vs conor or islam vs max

Arman Tsarukyan is getting ignored

i dont think islam is afraid of arman but he is definitely trying his best to avoid fighting him. the not fighting the rest of the year due to "injury", calling out different opponents, seem all to be smoke and mirrors. what really is happening is islam is ducking arman and afraid to fight him
 
Mak calling out O'Malley would be no surprise, Arman ignored ees normul.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TerraRayzing
Islam vs Arman. Who has improved more since the first fight?
2
Replies
27
Views
997
Fact Checker
Fact Checker
EnthusiastCultivator
Holloway, Arman or McGregor/Chandler next for LW title shot?
2
Replies
23
Views
683
Elvis.
Elvis.
Koro_11
So are we getting Arman vs Chandler now?
Replies
10
Views
228
Blanqa Blanqua
Blanqa Blanqua
ArtardFiesta
If arman is out charles should get the title shot.
2
Replies
39
Views
987
Rorschachxx
Rorschachxx
C
Who should get the next title shot at 155?
Replies
17
Views
756
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,659
Messages
55,998,684
Members
175,026
Latest member
carlosjr107

Share this page

Back
Top