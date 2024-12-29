Why do I always watch war movies between Dec 26th and New years

tymikeson
What is this phenomena?
What is the reason to gravitate to war movies (specifically WW2) during the week before new years
Anyone else experience this?
Just finished watching saving Private Ryan.
I always remember even as a kid growing up watching WW2 movies during this time period.
Mabye cus I used to watch them with my dad?
I'm not drunk or high...lol
Weird....
