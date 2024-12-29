Why do I always watch war movies between Dec 26th and New years

What is this phenomena?

What is the reason to gravitate to war movies (specifically WW2) during the week before new years

Anyone else experience this?

Just finished watching saving Private Ryan.

I always remember even as a kid growing up watching WW2 movies during this time period.

Mabye cus I used to watch them with my dad?

I'm not drunk or high...lol

Weird....
 
Zer said:
Personally I only watch Brazilian Anal Gangbang pron around this of year. It's definitely because I used to watch it with my dad, good times
gay ones I am sure
 
lsa said:
gay ones I am sure
Well, trans so


hand-gesture.gif
 
Because they are good movies to nod off to on the couch after eating, drinking, and being merry.
 
Because war movies go with new years

If you do get drunk or high I strongly recommend “Oh, what a lovely war”



 
Zer said:
Personally I only watch Brazilian Anal Gangbang pron around this of year. It's definitely because I used to watch it with my dad, good times
gyHJ0JI.gif
 
You answered it yourself you used to watch these movies with your dad. Watching these movies probably sparks some nice memorys. Also i tend to think about people lost way more in winter time especially christmas than any other .
 
Don't you mean Thaving Thivate Whyen?
 
