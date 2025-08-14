Why do fans pretend Tom is not the real duck?

Why is Tom not interested? Have you ever heard from Tom or the UFC ever that "a contract was given, Jon Jones avoided the fight"? Because Dana said "the fight was done", "Jon Jones never ducked, he did what we have said", "Jon Jones got his money".



> When Jon Jones said "Me, Tom and the UFC are allligned. We are just waiting them to tell the date and location" , Tom went on ESPN calling for JJ's retirement, saying "JJ is retired!!" ... Even the UK's (that bald Tom's friend) journalist was looking at Tom kinda ironically laughing on TmZ sports while Tom was "yeah... JJ has retired, let's not talk about him anymore!!" ... The UK journalist was "how come, Tom?". Then JJ ""retired"", Tom acted like "wow, I didn't see that coming!!"... And then JJ said "surprise MFs, ofc I'm not retired, I'm fighting whoever has the belt!!". And Tom "I'm not interested. I don't want to fight Jon Jones"



So... The question is, why are fans believing Tom and not seeing through the obvious act and who the REAL duck is?? Is Tom that good at trolling and speaking Sherdog's language? Tom might be McGregor in terms of being the biggest troll of MMA... Except McGregor fought tho. Tom is the #1 troll