Media Why do European crowds at UFC events always bring the passion compared to American crowds?

I kind of feel sorry for all those American fighters that will never get this amount of love from their home crowd. Or actually having a crowd that's actually putting in some ambience.

Why are American crowds so dull compared to European ones?

Seeing the above reminded me of this quote I heard Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher say once, about the difference between sports fans in England and sports fans in America (timestamped):



"In England, a team chooses YOU and that's it, forever. In America, you guys kind of tend to flip-flop and do whatever you want".

Could this difference in mentality be the reason for the difference in crowds? Do Americans generally care less about their athletes, because their support for them is more fickle regardless? Y'all like to beat yourself on the chest claiming American pride, best country in the world this and that but whenever an American fighter loses you generally have no problem switching your support, it looks like.

Because Europe has more differing national cultures, and international sports leagues. So Euro crowds are more conditioned to support their countrymen in sports, creating more of a sense of unity in that crowd. This sense of unity makes it easier to have the whole crowd cooperate and be guided in things like chants and waves and stuff.

That same sense of unity also gets abused by politicians to start wars, BTW.

So you you should never blindly follow just because of nationality.
 
UFC happens in America all the time, and Americans are conditioned to seeing American vs American in sports (and in the UFC). Even though there is the lame USA chant, I dont think many Americans watch a UFC fight and think "that Jon Fitch guy represents us!". USA is not as tribal, at least in those ways.

Also, many cards in America take place in Las Vegas with non-Nevada natives, so there is not a lot of hometown support. If they had more cards in different regions of the US, and filled them all up with local people like they do with international cards, the crowds would probably be more engaged.
 
Because of the Ultra culture that is present in football, as well as in basketball in the Balkans or Turkey
 
Iroh said:
Because Europe has more differing national cultures, and international sports leagues. So Euro crowds are more conditioned to support their countrymen in sports, creating more of a sense of unity in that crowd. This sense of unity makes it easier to have the whole crowd cooperate and be guided in things like chants and waves and stuff.

That same sense of unity also gets abused by politicians to start wars, BTW.

So you you should never blindly follow just because of nationality.
Because the US definitely don’t have a reputation for getting involved in wars :D
 
It seems to me like sports in the US is something you go to like to watch a show with funny mascots and pretty cheerleader girls and halftime performances. Like you go there to be entertained. In Europe when you go to your local football games you low-key expect the game itself to be poor and depressing and your team will probably lose, but for a few hours you will be part of a community of sorts and there will be a certain atmosphere in the crowd that you will contribute to as well. In that context being loud, chanting and cheering etc comes natural even if you're not that kind of person at all in your everyday life.
 
I’ve noticed it’s the same for gigs. In Europe, everyone’s singing along, dancing, engaging with the music artist.

In America, it’s proper dead and a bit awkward.
 
SuperAlly said:
Because the US definitely don’t have a reputation for getting involved in wars :D
Are you saying there isn't or hasn't been a lot of blind patriotism in the US? Just because they don't have a sense of unity in sports, doesn't mean they don't have it at all.
 
