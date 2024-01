The youth in those areas literally have nothing to do and see an avenue through whatever sport their region has thrived on doing



So basically being able to train all day, every day is way better than sitting around bored in their poor homes, that can get depressing



I seen it in Cuba at the boxing gym when I went to train there. Theres dudes that are from extreme poverty that literally are training 8-10hrs a day, practically every day. I have to expect its better than being at home with poor miserable parents, plus if you can make the national team and win a national title you may become something someday, hopefully…at least theres hope





It has to be that way in Dagestan but with the wrestling I have no doubts