Why do canned black olives exist

AstralPanda

AstralPanda

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Jul 18, 2023
Messages
2,498
Reaction score
3,683
what unholy monster thought it was a good idea make this devil fruit a thing?

actual good olives are decent, but this stuff tastes like utter, complete ass and not the good kind.

We need to come together and boycott canned black olives, take whatever stock we have left and shoot them out of a giant cannon into the sea.

Humanity will never move forward until that happens.
 
Probably not enough current demand for fresh olives supply, so can them and not use up freezer space.

Do you suggest repurposing them as pellet gun ammo?
 
All olives taste like ass. Black olives probably less than others to be honest. But apparently we’re in the minority because most people seem to love them. I came from an Italian family so those giant green olives from the Italian bakery were like a treat to everyone else. I couldn’t stand the smell and still can’t.
 
Black olives are great on pizza and nachos. Canned are not as good as fresh, but still decent.

Good in antipasto as well, typically a couple varieties of olive.

Olives in general are amazing, love em. I liked green olives as a kid, black olives were an acquired taste into the 20's/30's
 

I don't like them one bit, and never have them.

My father loves them and eats an entire ca himself at Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.
 
I put them on pizza and homemade salsa.
Canned food last longer so practical as fuck.
 
Natural Order said:
Black olives are great on pizza and nachos. Canned are not as good as fresh, but still decent.

Good in antipasto as well, typically a couple varieties of olive.

Olives in general are amazing, love em. I liked green olives as a kid, black olives were an acquired taste into the 20's/30's

Fresh black olives? But there’s no such thing is there? They’re piicked green, its the curing and oxidation process that turns them balck. Thats how I understand it at least.
 
mjmj said:
Fresh black olives? But there’s no such thing is there? They’re piicked green, its the curing and oxidation process that turns them balck. Thats how I understand it at least.

Yeah you're not wrong, I call anything outside of a can fresh lol. thinking something like this though. Wifey gets them and calamata olives like this I think

Olive-Dolci-Nere-Giganti-Madama-Oliva-Freschissimi.png
 
send me all your unwanted black olives
 
