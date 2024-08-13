Why do bigger weight classes peak at older ages?

Dad/old man strength. Naturally, we get heavier, and it's harder to cut. The less/easier cutting you do, the better performance you'll have. This isn't true for lower weight classes who have to cut 15 to 20 lbs or more; it's much harder to cut when you're older and weigh more.



The heavier weight classes have less of a cut, e.g., heavyweight or light heavyweight, and so they can still perform well.



Source: bro science.