Why do bigger weight classes peak at older ages?

Any science behind this?

I see stuff all the time like blah blah age isn’t old for heavyweight.

Why does youth matter more in smaller weight classes? Why vice versa?

Any science to back this up or is it all just based on observation?
 
Guess quickness and reflexes are less of a factor at higher weight, since most bigger fighters tend to be slow and plodding either way. While they get to benefit from experience and learn the tricks of the job like all the other classes.
 
They don't have to dance around as much
tyx2eX.gif
 
Dad/old man strength. Naturally, we get heavier, and it's harder to cut. The less/easier cutting you do, the better performance you'll have. This isn't true for lower weight classes who have to cut 15 to 20 lbs or more; it's much harder to cut when you're older and weigh more.

The heavier weight classes have less of a cut, e.g., heavyweight or light heavyweight, and so they can still perform well.

Source: bro science.
 
Power is the last to go in conjunction with all that experience.

With agility being less prevalent at higher weight classes, you have a situation where a 35 year old can stay threatening in most combat sports at the heavier weight classes for longer
 
Depends on fighting style.
HW´s depending on speed and reflexes do not age as well as others.
 
I don't think they peak at older age is just that most of them are overweight and unskilled
 
Speed isn't as important. Fighters at heavier weights who rely on speed and reflexes like Fedor still tend to peak younger
 
