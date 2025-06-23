Why do 10% of UFC fighters account for like 80% of all leg kicks thrown?

sakfjgadsyukgf
Inspired by watching Khalil Rountree fight last night. A very small number of UFC fighters account for most of the leg kicks ever thrown in that league. Rountree, Jonathan Martinez at 135..... I would say that most fighters rarely or never throw them, but just a few fighters throw a lot of them and are extremely successful at it. What specifically are they doing differently? Is it just a tradeoff thing, where they're giving up being able to throw good punches in the pocket instead? I understand not everyone's a striker, but the UFC has a lot of strikers who are mostly just boxers