Why do 10% of UFC fighters account for like 80% of all leg kicks thrown?

sakfjgadsyukgf

sakfjgadsyukgf

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Aug 26, 2014
Messages
402
Reaction score
169
Inspired by watching Khalil Rountree fight last night. A very small number of UFC fighters account for most of the leg kicks ever thrown in that league. Rountree, Jonathan Martinez at 135..... I would say that most fighters rarely or never throw them, but just a few fighters throw a lot of them and are extremely successful at it. What specifically are they doing differently? Is it just a tradeoff thing, where they're giving up being able to throw good punches in the pocket instead? I understand not everyone's a striker, but the UFC has a lot of strikers who are mostly just boxers
 
sakfjgadsyukgf said:
Inspired by watching Khalil Rountree fight last night. A very small number of UFC fighters account for most of the leg kicks ever thrown in that league. Rountree, Jonathan Martinez at 135..... I would say that most fighters rarely or never throw them, but just a few fighters throw a lot of them and are extremely successful at it. What specifically are they doing differently? Is it just a tradeoff thing, where they're giving up being able to throw good punches in the pocket instead? I understand not everyone's a striker, but the UFC has a lot of strikers who are mostly just boxers
Click to expand...
Mixing kicks with boxing is hard. You need to have both talent and time to practice. I mean - every time you practice kicks, you are skipping some other training.
Boxing is more basic and is essential skill. Not so much kicking, especially since kicks are very risky - every flawed kicks risks takedown. And if you want for kicks to have effect, you need to throw a lot of them.
There is no one low kick KO.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,357
Messages
57,466,828
Members
175,720
Latest member
mtzy

Share this page

Back
Top