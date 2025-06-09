Why didn't the UFC take Noche to Mexico City?

Rhood

Rhood

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
20,703
Reaction score
8,416
Somebody dropped the ball in the event management department.

First they wanted to host noche '25 at a small village in Mexico at a venue that wasn't built yet.
Did anyone point their fingers at the event planner and said "DUH! What were you thinking?!?"
Then they moved noche '25 to San Antonio, TX, which is no longer in Mexico anymore.
Did anyone point their fingers at the event planner again and said: "DUH! Why didn't you move the event to Mexico City at an already established venue that will attract a ridiculous amount of Mexicans??"

The UFC event planner should be fired.
Or quit hosting Noche events every year because it's a shit show.
Noche '24 was a total shit show to begin with when they used tacky Windows 95 screensavers.
 
