Social Why didn't Superman & WonderWoman ever hook up?

GearSolidMetal

GearSolidMetal

Titanium Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 19, 2011
Messages
49,944
Reaction score
78,018
Or rather, why wasn't it embraced in the New52 comics by DC fans?

OIP.FjowPgkSA8l9enE965ocfAAAAA


I'm a Marvel fan, or rather when I was regularly reading comics it was exclusively Marvel. I had little interest in DC. Besides Batman, I had no interest in any of their characters, and even then I can count on my hands the Batman arcs I've read.

But I was always curious why Wonder Woman & Superman never hooked up. It seems like an interesting pairing for a relationship.

He's Kryptonian, an alien race with amazing abilities.
She's an Amazon, and a Demi-God, with amazing abilities of the same league.
Would imagine their each of their pairings with ordinary humans would be... complicated with a lack of common traits.

I haven't read 'The New 52' relaunch/reboot from a many years ago, but I did hear they had Superman & WonderWoman hookup, and if I still was into comics at that point I would have checked it out. But it failed, and it was abandoned after a year or two.

But I'm still curious... enough to make this thread, after seeing the AI art below... why has the DC fanbase not embrace a Superman/WonderWoman hookup?

 
GearSolidMetal said:
Or rather, why wasn't it embraced in the New52 comics by DC fans?

OIP.FjowPgkSA8l9enE965ocfAAAAA


I'm a Marvel fan, or rather when I was regularly reading comics it was exclusively Marvel. I had little interest in DC. Besides Batman, I had no interest in any of their characters, and even then I can count on my hands the Batman arcs I've read.

But I was always curious why Wonder Woman & Superman never hooked up. It seems like an interesting pairing for a relationship.

He's Kryptonian, an alien race with amazing abilities.
She's an Amazon, and a Demi-God, with amazing abilities of the same league.
Would imagine their each of their pairings with ordinary humans would be... complicated with a lack of common traits.

I haven't read 'The New 52' relaunch/reboot from a many years ago, but I did hear they had Superman & WonderWoman hookup, and if I still was into comics at that point I would have checked it out. But it failed, and it was abandoned after a year or two.

But I'm still curious... enough to make this thread, after seeing the AI art below... why has the DC fanbase not embrace a Superman/WonderWoman hookup?

Click to expand...

They did, well at least superman thought he did

Superman was kinda bored so he just started flying around looking for something to do. He's flying over Wonder Woman's house and sees her bedroom window is open. He stops for a glimpse and sees her lying on her bed naked. She's lying there and squirming around looking real hot.

Superman was getting turned on looking at her so he decides what the hell, I can just fly in real quick, give her the ole' in-out and be out of there before she even knows what hit her. After all he is Superman. So, in he goes, wham-bam and he's out of there.

Wonder Woman knew something happened and says, "What was that?" The invisible man says, "I don't know but, damn, is my ass sore."
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,861
Messages
55,172,542
Members
174,654
Latest member
BCDRO

Share this page

Back
Top