Or rather, why wasn't it embraced in the New52 comics by DC fans?I'm a Marvel fan, or rather when I was regularly reading comics it was exclusively Marvel. I had little interest in DC. Besides Batman, I had no interest in any of their characters, and even then I can count on my hands the Batman arcs I've read.But I was always curious why Wonder Woman & Superman never hooked up. It seems like an interesting pairing for a relationship.He's Kryptonian, an alien race with amazing abilities.She's an Amazon, and a Demi-God, with amazing abilities of the same league.Would imagine their each of their pairings with ordinary humans would be... complicated with a lack of common traits.I haven't read 'The New 52' relaunch/reboot from a many years ago, but I did hear they had Superman & WonderWoman hookup, and if I still was into comics at that point I would have checked it out. But it failed, and it was abandoned after a year or two.But I'm still curious... enough to make this thread, after seeing the AI art below... why has the DC fanbase not embrace a Superman/WonderWoman hookup?