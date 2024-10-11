Why didn't Rountree use his thai stance against Pereira?

He used a near pure Muay Thai stance vs Anders to great effect. The weakness of the Thai stance in MMA is its susceptibility to takedowns, but he had to figure Alex wouldn't shoot in their fight. So, why not?

 
He only used it for one fight.

The thai stance would've made him more open to getting kicked by Alex too.
It's actually easier to check a calf kick in a more rear leg heavy or balanced stance, than the traditional MMA/Boxing heavy front leg. That's why calf kicks are a bigger deal in MMA than in MT where they are easier to check and defend.
 
Longer and more technical opponent, he likely figured he needed a strategy that relied on closing distance.
This nailed it.

Khalil is a nice kick boxer, but he’s smaller and Alex is glory double champ.

Alex’s only weakness standing has been his vulnerability to getting tagged with punches. Getting inside with power punches was probably the only feasible strategy to win.
 
Because you need elite grappling to really utilise MT, even then you are very susceptible to takedowns/kicks. Therers a reason why a lot of big MMA camps have moved from Thai rules to shootboxing rules for sparring.
 
