Vergilius said: Couldn't handle the footwork. When he threw the straight, it often missed by a mile and looked amateurish. He just couldn't get in range. Click to expand...

Lopes looked lost when Volk really started moving his feet. Volk dictated when and where the exchanges took place and he often went first. Then he moved out of range again. Great footwork and Lopes had no answer for it.Speaking of Lopes’ right hand, I don’t remember it looking that bad. It’s like he’s pushing it instead of throwing it straight with his elbow and shoulder behind it. Was his technique always that bad?Instead of flaring his elbow out (like Colby) he’s flaring it in. His elbow is below his fist and his shoulder above it. Just weird. That punch is losing power since you can’t put your weight behind it as well. Anyone else took note of this? Did you catch the fight @TheMMAnalyst