blaseblase said: I thought it was his last fight, the promos had me believing that. I hope not, he really should have had his moment if he is calling it quits. Click to expand...

They showed something on the broadcast before the fight saying that Jim had been considering it would be his retirement, but now that he had reached the point he wanted to continue his career. Having established that, it would be rather tacky to ask an extremely battered fighter if he was going to retire, and an even worse visual for him to say "Of course not, I've never felt better!"