Why didn't Dana sign Cedric Doumbe??

Electric performer and he can fill a stadium, is this part of Dana actively suppressing fighter pay or something?
 
Because he wasn’t going to overpay for a French one dimensional striker who was going to compete in a grapplers shark tank at WW.


After gimmick match ups with Kevin Holland, Wonderboy, etc. who were they going to throw at him? I’m not sure he even gets passed either of those two lol.
 
Bellator made him an offer the UFC didn't want to match after initially signing Doumbe or at least coming very close to it, banking on Gane, BSD, Fiorot, Gomis, and Imavov to carry Paris cards.
 
My guess is PFL overpaid for him after the high they were on from signing Ngannou. They thought they could have them fight together in France or something.
 
Fact Checker said:
Because he wasn’t going to overpay for a French one dimensional striker who was going to compete in a grapplers shark tank at WW.


After gimmick match ups with Kevin Holland, Wonderboy, etc. who were they going to throw at him? I’m not sure he even gets passed either of those two lol.
They signed MVP though.
 
Fact Checker said:
Because he wasn’t going to overpay for a French one dimensional striker who was going to compete in a grapplers shark tank at WW.


After gimmick match ups with Kevin Holland, Wonderboy, etc. who were they going to throw at him? I’m not sure he even gets passed either of those two lol.
Plenty of one dimensionar strikers at ww in the UFC for him to fight, but I guess he is not as good as fucking Arod or Moroni.
 
Fact Checker said:
Because he wasn’t going to overpay for a French one dimensional striker who was going to compete in a grapplers shark tank at WW.


After gimmick match ups with Kevin Holland, Wonderboy, etc. who were they going to throw at him? I’m not sure he even gets passed either of those two lol.
Exactly why Dana signed MVP!!!!!!!......wait a minute....

Maybe Doumbe can still work with Dana and, bonus, sharpen his grappling chops in a world class promotion like -

Power Slap
 
The UFC gave up on him because he had a brain bleed. He also had issues with fighting in France. He didn't have enough fights. He would have to fight other newbies.
 
Pechan said:
Plenty of one dimensionar strikers at ww in the UFC for him to fight, but I guess he is not as good as fucking Arod or Moroni.
modulus said:
Exactly why Dana signed MVP!!!!!!!......wait a minute
MVP has a win over Douglas Lima and has fought solid grapplers like Storley… who has Doumbe fought? A French caliber grappler in his last fight which he lost?


I’m sure Daner is losing sleep over Doumbe knocking out a bottom of the barrel guy like Jaleel Willis who can’t even win fights in the minor leagues like Bellator


PFL is paying him to fight cans (aside from Baki) and bloated up lightweights, his next fight is going to be vs Anthony Pettis who has been washed for years lmao.

Let's see him beat some real guys before we say UFC missed out on anything.
 
Fill a stadium? What are you smoking on? They couldn't fill a 9000 seat venue in his home country lol
 
