Why didn't Dana sign Cedric Doumbe??

Doumbe move on Dana's part.
If you don't doumbe first, you doumbe last.Arsehole I was going to use that! What a doumbe arse Dana is!
They signed MVP though.Because he wasn’t going to overpay for a French one dimensional striker who was going to compete in a grapplers shark tank at WW.
After gimmick match ups with Kevin Holland, Wonderboy, etc. who were they going to throw at him? I’m not sure he even gets passed either of those two lol.
Plenty of one dimensionar strikers at ww in the UFC for him to fight, but I guess he is not as good as fucking Arod or Moroni.
MVP taMVP has a market in the USA and in the UK. He’s also faced decent caliber grapplers to win a couple fights.
FTFY. They have Gane already.Because he wasn’t going to overpay for Another French one dimensional striker