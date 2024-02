It isn't that simple as training "Leg Kick Defence". I also saw a huge check on a Calf kick in the fight.There is a lot of intricacies going on when kicking. Including feints, setting them up correctly. Throwing them when the weight of your opponent is being distributed differently at that exact moment.While I do think he needs to go to Thailand to get some decent Guard training for lets say a long guard style block(which won't happen, too late in the game). His issue was being hands low without any head movement tanking shots all the time.This is as good as a check you're going to get on a Calf Kick. He just had to have more control in blocking the punches to the head by parrying when he got tired. It would've enabled him to check and return with kicks more.