Why didn’t Nick and Tony fight each other?

Arm Barbarian said:
That actually would be a good match up at this stage.
No it wouldnt.

Maybe they match up well with each other but it wouldnt be good to actually watch I reckon.
 
Why book one fight where people are conflicted about who to root for, as opposed to booking two different fights exploiting washed up legends where the general public is strongly rooting for each of them? And if they lose in dramatic, sobering fashion, oh well, double the money has been made.
 
Nate already finished Tony ...
a year & a half ago.
 
They prolly figure it’s better to let the younger generation finish them off rather than have a sloppy legends brawl
 
Maybe Nick and Tony don’t wanna fight? I can’t imagine Nick wanting to insert himself into a “biggest dinosaur in the ufc” match up too quickly. He wants to fight someone decent and might have been training hard, we don’t know.
 
