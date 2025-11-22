Why didn’t Cena vs Golderg, or Cena vs Austin or even Austin vs Hogan not ever happen?

If Austin can come back a wrestler at KO for an unprompted Wrestlemania match, and Undertaker vs Goldberg did happen? (While no one had asked for that and everyone wanted Taker vs Sting and they DID have Sting yet had him wrestle HHH)

I mean the top guys EVER are Cena, Austin, Hogan..those are the guys that truly did carry the company (Although the Rock was a 9.8 top guy compared to Austin’s 10 and their matches together were cultural events) The Rock left for Hollywood in his Prime while Austin seemed like he could have given another 5 years at least and flat out left..although when I go back and watch SCSA’s matches as a 30 year old the knee braces weren’t a good look….Cena hasn’t changed much and has a style and moveset that can he can keep using as it’s not like he’s Rey Mysterio…The top guys NEVER wrestled eachother and it’s just sad. When Hogan was in his prime he wrestled all the other top guys, and Cena was given victories over everyone in the business besides Taker….even HBK was basically in the HHH position compared to the other top guys where he was never a Hogan or even a Cena…



My main point is Cena vs Austin should have happened and Cena came up at a time where everyone was a 7.8 to his 10 except maybe Orton who was still clearly the 2nd guy. It wouldn’t have mattered who won as much unless egos got involved which we know while dealing with Austin and Hogan DO come into play which is why the 2 year window where Austin vs Hogan could’ve happened was instead turned into Hogan vs Rock (WM18 was my first WM I got to watch live as it happened)

It’s just sad. It seems like Steve had a problem coming back or even if he lost 1/4th of a step didn’t want to show up anymore.

What are you guys opinion on this? Obviously HBK, Taker, Orton, HHH and AJ Styles, Flair, Sting, Punk, Macho and even Rollins are stars in their own right that you could successfully build a brand around…they just never reached the heights that Hogan/Cena/Austin never did.



Obviously Hulk was too old for Cena but definitely coulda wrestled Austin, and once again it instead had to be Rock vs Cena for 2 WM’s and even Rock vs Punk who was tailor made to have a storyline vs Austin. Punk was there by 2006, and Cena was there I believe by 2002 which is when Austin “took his ball and went home” as put by good ole JR. Hogan was freakin 52 years old when he finally came back to Vince.



And as Hogan stated to Booker T “Whatcha gonna do Inward when Hulkamania runs wild on you”