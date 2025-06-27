Relationships Why did Tom Cruise break up with Nicole Kidman?

Intermission

Intermission

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Nov 2, 2024
Messages
4,573
Reaction score
2,409
I read when I was a kid that he couldn't afford her. What the hell did the press mean by that?

They never had any public feuding and Tom doesn't have any dark sides that I know of

I want some closure on this once and for all. Why did they split?
 
Last edited:
Women want to feel protected

098596bc494bca18dfa78fc5a990f083
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,109
Messages
57,510,144
Members
175,733
Latest member
kawaiiitakko

Share this page

Back
Top