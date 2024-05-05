Why did they keep pushing the WMMA?

Serious question, why? Is this really bringing in enough revenue for the UFC to warrant having these fights?



Nothing takes the air out of a UFC event like a WMMA decision. Carolina Kowalkiewicz is still fighting? Was this fight ever going to be anything other than a boring uneventful decision?



You can make money all day, just betting that the next WMMA fight will end in a boring unmemorable decision.



Why do they continue to do it, I really don’t understand it, who’s wanting to pay for this? I think it must just be Dana’s pride not wanting to admit a loss. It’s like he thought it was always going to be like the Ronda Rousey days and now he’s willing to burn through money and keep taking losses rather than admit it’s not working.