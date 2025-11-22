Why did their pair Horiguchi with Ulanbekov for his UFC comeback?

Do they really don't want to have Japanese fighters at the top ? Do they simply hate the Japanese market ?

I really don't understand. They will fast track Poatan and others to a title shot but any Japanese fighter that comes gets the most murderous murderer row there is.

And before you tell me about Kai Asakura that was literally the other extreme. He has no place out there with Pantoja. They should have built him up.

There's a middle ground. They could have thrown Horiguchi one soft ball, just one, and then pair him with Ulanbekov. Just so he acclimated again to the UFC structure and such.

I just wish the UFC cared about building some Japanese stars.

EDIT: NEVER BEEN THAT HAPPY TO BE WRONG ! WAR KYOJI !
 
He wins he's an instant title contender, he loses then Tagir is that contender. Simple as.

As far as Asakura goes, the title shot was justified in hindsight since there's no chance in hell Kai ever becomes a real contender at either Flyweight or BW with that grappling. They got to pad Pantoja's record and fill a card before Kai got exposed so he served his purpose on that front.
 
Conan the K-9 said:
Funny, because I thought they are getting rid of Tagir with this match up and giving Kyoji a ranked opponent for his debut. Unless the fight goes to a decision and there is some ME card home cooking, Kyoji should take this quite comfortably.
Kyoji is very shopworn now and at a significant height and reach disadvantage. I don't think he wins here, but I hope he does.
 
Koya said:
Do they really don't want to have Japanese fighters at the top ? Do they simply hate the Japanese market ?

I really don't understand. They will fast track Poatan and others to a title shot but any Japanese fighter that comes gets the most murderous murderer row there is.

And before you tell me about Kai Asakura that was literally the other extreme. He has no place out there with Pantoja. They should have built him up.

There's a middle ground. They could have thrown Horiguchi one soft ball, just one, and then pair him with Ulanbekov. Just so he acclimated again to the UFC structure and such.

I just wish the UFC cared about building some Japanese starts.
Didnt they give Asakura an immediate title shot without even having 1 UfC fight? Has this ever happened before? So i dont think it has anything to with being japanese or not.
 
bjjwar said:
Didnt they give Asakura an immediate title shot without even having 1 UfC fight? Has this ever happened before? So i dont think it has anything to with being japanese or not.
That's what I'm saying. Everyone knew Asakura wasn't ready and they were just feeding him to Pantoja. If they wanted him to succeed they would have built him up with 2/3 fights of gradual difficulty.

I've been following MMA for 20 years and I swear they always give the Japanese fighters the worst treatment possible.
 
Koya said:
That's what I'm saying. Everyone knew Asakura wasn't ready and they were just feeding him to Pantoja. If they wanted him to succeed they would have built him up with 2/3 fights of gradual difficulty.

I've been following MMA for 20 years and I swear they always give the Japanese fighters the worst treatment possible.
I mean, what did Asakura prefer? Maybe he wanted to fight pantoja, maybe it was even part of the contract?
 
mmacool said:
I mean, what did Asakura prefer? Maybe he wanted to fight pantoja, maybe it was even part of the contract?
Yeah but it's the matchmaker job to do good and intelligent matchmaking, not the fighter's
 
It’s his best chance to win a fight that puts him in contention and winning gets his brand on track. If he can’t beat Ulanbekov he can work his way back up but I doubt he will work back up. He will just keep the gate. Do you really think the UFC said take Ulanbekov or nothing? He likely picked that fight because it works for when he wanted to return and thinks he can win even if he may be wrong
 
Biggest fight of Tagir's career.
If he wins this one he will have 5 wins in a row, the 2rd longest active win streak in the division, tied with Joshua Van.
Pantoja has 8 wins in a rown.

Tagir's never been finished, same goes for Pantoja. Both are of similar age.

If both win their next fights, then that's the fight to make.
 
The_Renaissance said:
Tagir is awful viewing mostly. He'll grind out a boring decision win.
He fights really weird
Everything is awkward, nothing is smooth. Even his matchmaking is weird. He had injuries and pulled out 3 or 4 times the same year, he has opponents who pulled out, he missed weight with Van refusing to take the risk, he ended up never fighting anyone really elite
 
Koya said:
That's what I'm saying. Everyone knew Asakura wasn't ready and they were just feeding him to Pantoja. If they wanted him to succeed they would have built him up with 2/3 fights of gradual difficulty.

I've been following MMA for 20 years and I swear they always give the Japanese fighters the worst treatment possible.
I see giving someone a title shot (ready or not) is a big gift, specially without even having fought there before. Not alot of people get that privilege and exposure/money. Some fighters on 8-10 winning streaks in the UFC struggle to get one. So i don’t think its anything against japanese fighters, hell, the other fighters were pissed that Asakura got the title shot.

That being said, i do totally agree for Horoguchi. I was actually mad at the UFC for letting him go, he was so fun to watch and clearly a top fighter already back then. They could have given him a kind of « easier » fight for his comeback just so he settles back in and builds a bit of confidence. Also seeing how watered down the UFC is right now, it makes no sense to put 2 great fighters at this stage against each other and « kill » one of them.

They should do this for everyone coming to the UFC in my opinion (even if Horoguchi was there before).
 
Koya said:
Yeah but it's the matchmaker job to do good and intelligent matchmaking, not the fighter's
Crying overmatchmaking isn't going to make Japanese fighters good.
If Kai was thrown to pantoja he'd never get ranked in the UFC. Got dog walked by grandpa Elliott in a favorable matchmaking.
Horiguchi is 35 and best buds with Pantoja the ufc probably worried if they put him near the title it's a sparring session.

Just be happy Taira is kinda good.
 
Conan the K-9 said:
I agree with you on Kyoji, but I still think he is more skilled than Tagir.
Maybe, but kyoji has been using his wrestling a lot to win fights lately because his speed and chin are clearly slipping away from him and it's clear when he strikes. I don't see him being able to out wrestle tagir, especially considering he looked like a child next to him. I do hope I'm wrong though and kyoji knocks him out.
 
Horiguchi is a veteran and is 35, he’s acquired championships in other orgs and fought for the Flyweight title many years ago, you don’t throw softball bout for a fighter like Horiguchi, he’s a really good fighter and this fight with Tagir showed he’s still dangerous even at his age, although lots of people would consider him out of his prime at this point, modern fighters nowadays are being competitive at later ages, I think it’s about time people get rid of that outdated excuse once a fighter losses.
 
