Why did their pair Horiguchi with Ulanbekov for his UFC comeback?

Do they really don't want to have Japanese fighters at the top ? Do they simply hate the Japanese market ?
I really don't understand. They will fast track Poatan and others to a title shot but any Japanese fighter that comes gets the most murderous murderer row there is.
And before you tell me about Kai Asakura that was literally the other extreme. He has no place out there with Pantoja. They should have built him up.
There's a middle ground. They could have thrown Horiguchi one soft ball, just one, and then pair him with Ulanbekov. Just so he acclimated again to the UFC structure and such.
I just wish the UFC cared about building some Japanese stars.
EDIT: NEVER BEEN THAT HAPPY TO BE WRONG ! WAR KYOJI !
