Why did their pair Horiguchi with Ulanbekov for his UFC comeback?

Koya said: That's what I'm saying. Everyone knew Asakura wasn't ready and they were just feeding him to Pantoja. If they wanted him to succeed they would have built him up with 2/3 fights of gradual difficulty.



I've been following MMA for 20 years and I swear they always give the Japanese fighters the worst treatment possible.

I see giving someone a title shot (ready or not) is a big gift, specially without even having fought there before. Not alot of people get that privilege and exposure/money. Some fighters on 8-10 winning streaks in the UFC struggle to get one. So i don’t think its anything against japanese fighters, hell, the other fighters were pissed that Asakura got the title shot.That being said, i do totally agree for Horoguchi. I was actually mad at the UFC for letting him go, he was so fun to watch and clearly a top fighter already back then. They could have given him a kind of « easier » fight for his comeback just so he settles back in and builds a bit of confidence. Also seeing how watered down the UFC is right now, it makes no sense to put 2 great fighters at this stage against each other and « kill » one of them.They should do this for everyone coming to the UFC in my opinion (even if Horoguchi was there before).