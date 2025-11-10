Why did The Patriot suck and Braveheart succeed?

BluntForceTrama
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Feb 2, 2008
- Messages
- 14,494
- Reaction score
- 10,543
I just saw The Patriot for the first time today. God awful movie. I’ve never felt so much cringe
But a very similar story to Braveheart which is in many top 10 movies all time. I saw Braveheart again a little while ago and I don’t think the movie is aging well. When I compare it to The Patriot it’s heaps better but The Patriots cringiness is so profound it’s bled off into Braveheart and I’ve officially removed it from my top 10.
Passion of The Christ was a much much better movie than both of these Mel’s
But a very similar story to Braveheart which is in many top 10 movies all time. I saw Braveheart again a little while ago and I don’t think the movie is aging well. When I compare it to The Patriot it’s heaps better but The Patriots cringiness is so profound it’s bled off into Braveheart and I’ve officially removed it from my top 10.
Passion of The Christ was a much much better movie than both of these Mel’s