Why did The Patriot suck and Braveheart succeed?

I just saw The Patriot for the first time today. God awful movie. I’ve never felt so much cringe

But a very similar story to Braveheart which is in many top 10 movies all time. I saw Braveheart again a little while ago and I don’t think the movie is aging well. When I compare it to The Patriot it’s heaps better but The Patriots cringiness is so profound it’s bled off into Braveheart and I’ve officially removed it from my top 10.

Passion of The Christ was a much much better movie than both of these Mel’s
 
BluntForceTrama said:





Emmerich from Independence Day and Godzilla 1998 film who directed it not Mel.
 
BluntForceTrama said:





The fck. Braveheart, though historically flawed in ways, is a perfect 10 movie. How you could even begin to compare it with the shitstorm which is Patriot or say it didnt age well just boggles my mind. Did they try to recreate the formula...sure...but we all seen that strategy fail time and time again. No different here.

Dont ever compare that piece of doggy doo doo to Braveheart ever again.
 
Reason #4378536789354769847569853678945769


LONGSHANKS


1L9nIg.gif
 
I enjoyed the Patriot when I saw it back in the 90s.

I didnt think it sucked.

It's not Braveheart but it aint supposed to be. Mel didnt direct it.

I fuckin HATED indepedence Day and Godzilla tho
 
Patriot was good, but unless we're talking pirate stuff, 1700 shit will never be as cool as classic antiquity/medieval/renaissance stuff

Rob Roy movie was cool though
Also Brotherhood of the wolves, plus gave us Bloodborne
 
Thousands of metal bands have used the sample of the charge in this scene as the intro to their song/album



 
Ezekiel 25:17 said:



Watch The Patriot and Braveheart back to back and then talk 😂
 
Rob Battisti said:
wtf the patriot is awesome. Sure it's not braveheart, but it's awesome
I watched it yesterday

Cringiest flick I’ve ever seen. I honestly dare any of you to watch it now and tell me what you think of it

Last of Mohicans was a real one. Passion of the Christ was cinematically perfect compared to The Patriot. I didn’t check but it must’ve been done exactly when Braveheart was done because Mel looked unchanged 😂

The Patriot was like a 1980 made for tv movie. And it was very similar to Braveheart storyline wise not plot
 
