According to the recently released Epstein files, there are documented contacts, emails, and correspondence involving several high-profile individuals including Bill Gates and Elon Musk, after Epstein’s 2008 conviction.
Are there *verifiable statements from these individuals explaining why they maintained any contact with Epstein after 2008, and what reasons they publicly offered at the time or afterward?
While Donald Trump’s name appears in documents released after 2008, there is currently no publicly verified evidence that he communicated with or met Jeffrey Epstein after Epstein’s 2008 conviction.
The references appear to be third-party mentions rather than records of direct contact.
Confirmed or Reported Interactions After 2008
Bill Gates
Gates met with Epstein multiple times between 2011 and 2014, well after Epstein’s conviction.
Gates has publicly called those meetings a “huge mistake” and said he regrets spending time with Epstein, framing the interactions around discussions about fundraising for global health initiatives.
Elon Musk
The released files include email correspondence between Musk and Epstein from around 2012–2013, including messages discussing possible visits to Epstein’s private island.
Musk denies ever visiting the island or having a close relationship, and has also publicly pushed for more transparency about the Epstein files.
Donald Trump
Trump’s name appears repeatedly in the documents, and there are references to communications, mentions, and proximity to Epstein in various records, including texts discussing broader networks of contacts.
Trump has denied substantial contact after the early 2000s, saying he stopped speaking with Epstein around 2004.
