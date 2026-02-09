Behind the Superbowl Epstein Ad is the UN, Abortion Groups and the Carter Center​

Sadly the whole Epstein issue has become overly political, with its analysis. Along these lines i read about the Epstein Super Bowl ad.The Epstein case, like pretty much everything that blows up, long ago became a grift. If Rep. Ro Khanna and Massie hadn’t done enough to beat it into the ground, a new Superbowl ad featuring ‘Epstein survivors’ (Epstein was an abuser, not a fatal disease) demanding that the Trump administration prosecute someone or other. Again, no names are given.If this seems like a Democratic op, that’s because it is.The ad demands ‘Stand With Us’ and gives the address of an organization known as ‘World Without Exploitation’.WWE is a coalition that includes dozens of organizations including the UN’s UNICEF, the Carter Center, a social justice organization from San Diego, Covenant House, Equality Now, Friends of Farmworkers, JCPA, a leftist anti-Israel group, NOW, the National Organization for Women, and dozens of other organizations, all or mostly left-wing, and some pro-abortion.Despite the release of massive amounts of Epstein files, the World Without Exploitation coalition claims that the Trump administration is keeping back millions of pages and (“recklessly” releasing too many of the wrong pages) and connects to a petition which, surprise, puts you on a mailing list.And that mailing list can then be resold.This whole thing attacks Trump while giving Epstein, a Clinton Foundation co-founder, pals, the Clintons, a pass. And it builds up a mailing list for the leftist anti-Trump coalition while enriching the players involved.None of this is about justice for Epstein’s victims. All of this is about Democrats exploiting a Democrat monster to attack Trump. The grift is overloaded and it’s time for people to start tuning out the lies and exploitation by people who keep screaming that Trump needs to ‘release the files’, but then never do anything with the information about known abusers, like the Clintons, all the while trying to blame it on Trump.