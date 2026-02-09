  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Opinion Why did some public figures continue associating with Epstein after his conviction?

According to the recently released Epstein files, there are documented contacts, emails, and correspondence involving several high-profile individuals including Bill Gates and Elon Musk, after Epstein’s 2008 conviction.
Are there *verifiable statements from these individuals explaining why they maintained any contact with Epstein after 2008, and what reasons they publicly offered at the time or afterward?

While Donald Trump’s name appears in documents released after 2008, there is currently no publicly verified evidence that he communicated with or met Jeffrey Epstein after Epstein’s 2008 conviction.
The references appear to be third-party mentions rather than records of direct contact.

Confirmed or Reported Interactions After 2008

Bill Gates
Gates met with Epstein multiple times between 2011 and 2014, well after Epstein’s conviction.
Gates has publicly called those meetings a “huge mistake” and said he regrets spending time with Epstein, framing the interactions around discussions about fundraising for global health initiatives.

Elon Musk
The released files include email correspondence between Musk and Epstein from around 2012–2013, including messages discussing possible visits to Epstein’s private island.
Musk denies ever visiting the island or having a close relationship, and has also publicly pushed for more transparency about the Epstein files.

Donald Trump
Trump’s name appears repeatedly in the documents, and there are references to communications, mentions, and proximity to Epstein in various records, including texts discussing broader networks of contacts.
Trump has denied substantial contact after the early 2000s, saying he stopped speaking with Epstein around 2004.
 
Sadly the whole Epstein issue has become overly political, with its analysis. Along these lines i read about the Epstein Super Bowl ad.

Behind the Superbowl Epstein Ad is the UN, Abortion Groups and the Carter Center​

It's a grift and a scam.​


www.frontpagemag.com

Behind the Superbowl Epstein Ad is the UN, Abortion Groups and the Carter Center | Frontpage Mag

It's a grift and a scam.
www.frontpagemag.com www.frontpagemag.com

The Epstein case, like pretty much everything that blows up, long ago became a grift. If Rep. Ro Khanna and Massie hadn’t done enough to beat it into the ground, a new Superbowl ad featuring ‘Epstein survivors’ (Epstein was an abuser, not a fatal disease) demanding that the Trump administration prosecute someone or other. Again, no names are given.

If this seems like a Democratic op, that’s because it is.

The ad demands ‘Stand With Us’ and gives the address of an organization known as ‘World Without Exploitation’.

WWE is a coalition that includes dozens of organizations including the UN’s UNICEF, the Carter Center, a social justice organization from San Diego, Covenant House, Equality Now, Friends of Farmworkers, JCPA, a leftist anti-Israel group, NOW, the National Organization for Women, and dozens of other organizations, all or mostly left-wing, and some pro-abortion.

Despite the release of massive amounts of Epstein files, the World Without Exploitation coalition claims that the Trump administration is keeping back millions of pages and (“recklessly” releasing too many of the wrong pages) and connects to a petition which, surprise, puts you on a mailing list.

And that mailing list can then be resold.

This whole thing attacks Trump while giving Epstein, a Clinton Foundation co-founder, pals, the Clintons, a pass. And it builds up a mailing list for the leftist anti-Trump coalition while enriching the players involved.

None of this is about justice for Epstein’s victims. All of this is about Democrats exploiting a Democrat monster to attack Trump. The grift is overloaded and it’s time for people to start tuning out the lies and exploitation by people who keep screaming that Trump needs to ‘release the files’, but then never do anything with the information about known abusers, like the Clintons, all the while trying to blame it on Trump.
 
This guy really hates himself for supporting a ped protecting prez. Sad and stupid, quite a way to go through life!
 
Big Nasty Edison said:
Cuz they wanted to bang kids
It seems that simple to me. Either that or they were ok with a guy banging kids if it got them other things they wanted either one is just as gross to me. Could you imagine a friend telling you, "Yea that guy rapes kids but he has really good connections".
 
lol, no one is reading your dumbass boomer nonsense.
 
method115 said:
It seems that simple to me. Either that or they were ok with a guy banging kids if it got them other things they wanted either one is just as gross to me. Could you imagine a friend telling you, "Yea that guy rapes kids but he has really good connections".
exactly,
thats why i dont understand the logic
as you said , both reasons are gross
I think no one asked them that question so far, plus Musk haven't said a word about the data on him especially after he previously said he rejected any invities or communication while he actually intitiated
not to mention trumps role in all that
 
have you ever heard the phrase "it's a big club and you ain't in it"
 
Because he had dirt on them and he was running a Mossad operation.
 
method115 said:
It seems that simple to me. Either that or they were ok with a guy banging kids if it got them other things they wanted either one is just as gross to me. Could you imagine a friend telling you, "Yea that guy rapes kids but he has really good connections".
I can't I wasn't born elite


But I actually can imagine that being normal and not an odd thing to say if you are in the eyes wide shut class. They aren't us they don't have the same norms values or culture. Long as it's not their kids and I'm not even sure that's true either.

And no I'm not saying it's ok at all I'm just saying that's exactly who I think these people are. We are playthings to them and I do not think they think it's immoral to use us as they please in the slightest.
 
Gates is the most shameless in this regard. Epstein was also still close friends with Ehud Barak and Les Wexner I believe.

Also Epsteins island imported 6 barrels of hydrochloric acid. Just saying.
 
