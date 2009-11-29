  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Why DId Penn leave Gracie for Andre Pederneiras

Oct 23, 2009
241
0
Why did BJ Penn leave Ralph Gracie as a purple belt and go to Andre Pederneiras?

was there a fall out?
 
I read somewhere that Ralph wanted to keep him at purple belt (I think because he was being promoted so quickly, Ralph wanted him to stay as purple for a while).

Pederneiras promoted him, and Penn shortly thereafter won the Mundials at blackbelt.

At least thats what I remember reading. I would wait for someone else to confirm this though.
 
I thought it was Camarillo that took BJ away from Ralph.
 
Renzo Gracie Legacy and the BJ/Camarillo/Ralph feud

Dan Camarillo says:

David in no way waited until he got his black to leave Ralph. There was all kinds of problems throughout the time we started at his academy. Some very small, but when you get older you start to understand that they are still very unprofessional. The couple of big problem was a great reason to leave. I wont get into details, I don
 
Why would BJ need anybodies permission to go to Brazil? I have been involved in martial arts in one way or another since I was quite young, and can grasp the traditionalist aspect and respect and what not, but I have heard many times that some of the Gracies can be a bit controlling.
 
bj wanted to do a trip in brazil, ralph wanted bj to be loyal. bj went to brazil. gracies do not like creontes, loyalty is a big thing for them. i can relate to a degree. it doesn't seem that bad, but then bj fought renzo, which is pretty disrespectful toward ralph.
btw the traitormotherfucker line is hilarious.
 
bora y said:
bj wanted to do a trip in brazil, ralph wanted bj to be loyal. bj went to brazil. gracies do not like creontes, loyalty is a big thing for them.
Going to Brazil is hardly being a creonte. I'm a fan of Renzo but the whole Ralph/BJ & the Camarillos thing is much more than that.
 
It is ridiculous to not be allowed to go to Brazil if you want. I mean, Ralph isnt BJs mom, who is he to tell him he can't go to Brazil? Had he let BJ go BJ might have never even left Ralph. What BJJer doesn't have the dream to go live and train in Brazil?
 
EricBfromIowa said:
Why would BJ need anybodies permission to go to Brazil? I have been involved in martial arts in one way or another since I was quite young, and can grasp the traditionalist aspect and respect and what not, but I have heard many times that some of the Gracies can be a bit controlling.
B.J. just wanted to show respect to his instructor by asking. Unfortunately, it sounds like Ralph was too controlling. B.J. and Dave Camarillo left him because of this.
 
ralph is bat shit crazy. The only one crazier is ryan. RIP. I wouldn't have stayed with them either,
 
codysweet02 said:
It is ridiculous to not be allowed to go to Brazil if you want. I mean, Ralph isnt BJs mom, who is he to tell him he can't go to Brazil? Had he let BJ go BJ might have never even left Ralph. What BJJer doesn't have the dream to go live and train in Brazil?
and Ralph shouldve respected that but tbh its his academy and what he says goes. Bj made the right decision by trying to learn as much as he could and not let some one stop him. my old TKD teacher is a great man and HIGHLY known in the TKD world (olympic committee) but hes also very old fashioned. when i told him i wanted to train in BJJ and muay thai. he basically told me to choose TKD or no be at his school. Old school isnt going to change the way they think. just throwing that out there. :P
 
rarmonio8920 said:
B.J. just wanted to show respect to his instructor by asking. Unfortunately, it sounds like Ralph was too controlling. B.J. and Dave Camarillo left him because of this.
it appears that Ralph also would just bomb on Dave for no reason while they were just rolling. Its rumored, that Ralph would be having a bad day and just start woopin up on students, so ive read on a few forums.
 
platfox said:
it appears that Ralph also would just bomb on Dave for no reason while they were just rolling. Its rumored, that Ralph would be having a bad day and just start woopin up on students, so ive read on a few forums.
I had an instructor who did that. The shit is nuts!

Believe it or not it's not as easy to leave that type of instructor as it sounds.
 
Reading this:
Ralph Gracie Summary

Makes Ralph seem sort of insane. I got that link off google and have no idea how legit it is though, but judging from Daves attitude towards Ralph, it seems believable.
 
Normot said:
Reading this:
Ralph Gracie Summary

Makes Ralph seem sort of insane. I got that link off google and have no idea how legit it is though, but judging from Daves attitude towards Ralph, it seems believable.
There was a video back from 2002 (all the copies seem to be pulled down now) in which Ralph punches Bobby Southworth while Bobby is on crutches. So Ralph is definitely known for having a quick temper.
 
