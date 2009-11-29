Why DId Penn leave Gracie for Andre Pederneiras

butterface**
Why did BJ Penn leave Ralph Gracie as a purple belt and go to Andre Pederneiras?
was there a fall out?
The foreword of Guerilla Jiu Jitsu provides some insight.
thanks for paraphrasing. now i understand completely.
bj wanted to do a trip in brazil, ralph wanted bj to be loyal. bj went to brazil. gracies do not like creontes, loyalty is a big thing for them.
Why would BJ need anybodies permission to go to Brazil? I have been involved in martial arts in one way or another since I was quite young, and can grasp the traditionalist aspect and respect and what not, but I have heard many times that some of the Gracies can be a bit controlling.
It is ridiculous to not be allowed to go to Brazil if you want. I mean, Ralph isnt BJs mom, who is he to tell him he can't go to Brazil? Had he let BJ go BJ might have never even left Ralph. What BJJer doesn't have the dream to go live and train in Brazil?
B.J. just wanted to show respect to his instructor by asking. Unfortunately, it sounds like Ralph was too controlling. B.J. and Dave Camarillo left him because of this.
it appears that Ralph also would just bomb on Dave for no reason while they were just rolling. Its rumored, that Ralph would be having a bad day and just start woopin up on students, so ive read on a few forums.
Reading this:
Ralph Gracie Summary
Makes Ralph seem sort of insane. I got that link off google and have no idea how legit it is though, but judging from Daves attitude towards Ralph, it seems believable.