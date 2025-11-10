Social Why did nobody set up a big time website or Grantland style blog collection outside of the US?

Using American writers and or people who can do a good job pretending to be that.

It is cheaper to live there and plenty of popular websites do not break news. If you could find talented people willing to move there in an expat community you could beat other sites in volume and covering niches others cant because it would cost too much.
 
hello saar i like to apply to the role i accept only 25k dollar USD salary nothing less am not needing h1b also

here is sample i write myself no ai

Power Slap feels like a Norman Rockwell painting painted with motor oil.

Two men stand upright, bellies forward, the stars and stripes of self-belief stitched invisibly across their shirts. No ground game, no jiu-jitsu dissertations, just gravity, grit, and the echo of a nation that still believes toughness is a virtue.

MMA, by comparison, is a yoga studio that lost its way and found itself on pay-per-view. A seminar in sweat angles and moral compromise. Noses grazing abdominals while commentators praise “dominant positions” with country club calm, hoping to glimpse the ever-elusive back take, that holy grail of televised spooning. Five minutes of “control time” against the fence masquerades as progress. The audience wonders whether someone should slip in a slow jam.

Power Slap, meanwhile, is the frontier town. Loud, dusty, and stubbornly human. It doesn’t sell agility or repressed homoeroticism. It sells audacity. Each slap is a declaration of manifest destiny delivered palm-first, proof that courage doesn’t need a six-pack, only a spine.

When the chalk dust rises and another colossus in work boots absorbs a hit that could fell a small moose, something mythic hums beneath the noise. It’s the sound of American gumption insisting, once again, that elegance is optional and heart is everything.
