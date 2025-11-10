Nizam al-Mulk
Using American writers and or people who can do a good job pretending to be that.
It is cheaper to live there and plenty of popular websites do not break news. If you could find talented people willing to move there in an expat community you could beat other sites in volume and covering niches others cant because it would cost too much.
