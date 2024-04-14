Why did nobody gi

It's probably the fuckin shrooms talkin, but I can't stop thinking about Yan in rnd 1.

I was/am a little fucked still, so I'm sure everything I say has been said 100s of times. But incase it wasn't...

She was literally choked unconscious and nobody gave a fuck? Isn't a loss of consciousness kinda serious from a medical standpoint. I'm just a dumbass on sherdog.... but as a doctor, isn't it your job to keep the fighters safe? I may be wrong, but I feel like there's certain protocol that's gotta be followed once a fighters brain turns off. I'm gonna guess that protocol probably involves a series of tests and not just sniffing some shit that wakes you up.

I was just baffled the way the ref, her corner, the doc (all with power to stop the fight) just watched her go unconscious, stumble back to her corner, sniff something and go back out. I couldn't help but feel bad that nobody gave a shit about Yan's wellbeing in that moment.

Ultimately nothing happened and she kind of made a fight of it. So the blatant neglect for her safety will go under the rug now

Bj penn, out.
 
