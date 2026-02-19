Why did Megan 2.0 flop?

Richmma80
Just finished watching it and enjoyed it. Crazy how they went from the evil monster in the first movie, which was a horror movie, to the evil doll becoming the good guy in the sequel, doing kung fu and shit. Basically a superhero movie.
I thought the movie was enjoyable, the fight scenes were well done and it was funny, too
