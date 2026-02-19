Why did Megan 2.0 flop?

Richmma80

Richmma80

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Aug 9, 2012
Messages
4,364
Reaction score
7,649
Just finished watching it and enjoyed it. Crazy how they went from the evil monster in the first movie, which was a horror movie, to the evil doll becoming the good guy in the sequel, doing kung fu and shit. Basically a superhero movie.

I thought the movie was enjoyable, the fight scenes were well done and it was funny, too
 
It did not have what made the first one creepy or special. Megan is pretty derivative of chucky or puppetmaster tho it was not a unique concept.
 
