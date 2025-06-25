Why did JJ do that to himself? -strictly speaking as the fighter, not the person

First, PEDs are a deal breaker for me so IMHO he's not the greatest.

But, and I think most of us agree, IMHO he is the best to ever do it.



Ducking Francis or whatever happened: the whole thing is still shady, so I believe he could've gotten away with it pretty much unscathed.

After the Gane fight, insisting in fighting Stipe... understandable. I mean, Stipe is a legend (a case for greatest UFC HW ever) and years from now it would look nice in JJ's Wiki.



But why didn't just state something like " Look, I'm 37 and just went through an ugly, ugly injury. My best days are way behind (...) I'm vacating the title (...) it's time for the next gen to take over and if Tom is the one holding it, this belt is in very good hands " ?



He would've left... the right way, nothing to say about. And he has proven many times that he can be smart.

It's not rocket science, anyway.



Even if he was waiting for a possible Pereira fight... he could've just trimmed fat and said " See, I feel HW is not my division, I don't feel comfortable carrying that much weight (...) I'm coming to take my belt back ".





What's the point of trolling the fans and the UFC? Or that's precisely the whole point?