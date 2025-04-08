Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I never saw the film Dunkirk by Nolan, but i was watching my favorite documentary on WWII and it made me wonder why Hitler held back in mowing these soldiers down. They were sitting ducks.
I believe it's one of his biggest mistakes in the war among other things he did wrong.
Why do you think he spared them?
Here's a timestamp of this event on the documentary.
Check it out.
Click it on the YouTube link in one of these two videos.
