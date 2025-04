Mr.Maelstrom said: For sure, but with Jim Jones he at least knew how to play to his gimmick to give it a degree of believability, like the ric flair of the mass suicide circuit.

Hitler was the ultimate warrior of genocide, just absolutely embraced the insanity without a hint of restraint.

"everybahdy get on ze bus, yah!?!? ve vil all need 2 pairs of bootz, if you are vith me, everyone on 3, when I say sig, you say Heil! Sig! (Heil) Sig! (Heil!)



I'll never get how he got as far as he did, maybe he was saying some epic shit but when you hear or watch him he seemed like an edgelord with a grating voice and that shitty fucking mustache Click to expand...

People under duress of some sort or with some real sort of lack can be easy to manipulate. It's no coincidence that Jim Jones' followers were mostly black and marginalized. It's sad that he took advantage fo that but he did. Still, it's just crazy the lengths they followed that crazy fucker. People say we can all be brainwashed and we probably could but I never understood the way people just follow things the way they do.As far as Hitler/Germany, they were in bad shape after the WW1 humiliation and he gave them what they wanted to hear. Also, German culture is pretty rule bound in the same way the Japanese culture is/was. Both are by the book types of cultures to an extreme so that's one reason they followed him. I've also read odd theories that Jung predicted WW2 based off analysis with young german patients and suggested the their old God, Odin was reawakening, interesting stuff. He even said something akin to Hitler being possessed.