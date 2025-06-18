Why did GSP never fight Diego Sanchez?

Leonard Haid

Leonard Haid

Minimalist Living the Illusory Dream
@red
Joined
Nov 17, 2016
Messages
9,671
Reaction score
5,990
Diego was a top contender during much of the the GSP reign. That would've been a fun fight.
 
He was great at ww, but he took a long break can’t remember why, he came back for a couple fights at lightweight and beat up Guida in that classic. Unfortunately, after that bj beat him so bad he never looked the same
 
He was close at one point but then back to back losses to Koscheck & Fitch ended that momentum.
Also there was the issue that Gsp is bigger stronger faster smarter and superior to him in every way in every aspect of martial arts and would have smashed the living shit out of him
 
Because Diego never cut it as an elite contender at WW, and he would've gotten dominated even if they did fight.
 
When was Diego ever top anything? Good fighter but not a title contender at all.
 
That would have been a real pointless fight GSP mauls him easily. No threat standing and no where near the takedown defence to stop GSP takedowns. Not enough of a threat off of his back to make it interesting. Hard enough to pass his guard that we get a lop sided UD for GSP
 
Cameron said:
That would have been a real pointless fight GSP mauls him easily. No threat standing and no where near the takedown defence to stop GSP takedowns. Not enough of a threat off of his back to make it interesting. Hard enough to pass his guard that we get a lop sided UD for GSP
Click to expand...
Diego was one of the best at one point, but you still think it would've been one-sided?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,943
Messages
57,440,118
Members
175,714
Latest member
bouncerpunch

Share this page

Back
Top