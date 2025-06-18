Why did GSP never fight Diego Sanchez?

Leonard Haid
Minimalist Living the Illusory Dream
@red
- Joined
- Nov 17, 2016
- Messages
- 9,671
- Reaction score
- 5,990
Diego was a top contender during much of the the GSP reign. That would've been a fun fight.
Diego was one of the best at one point, but you still think it would've been one-sided?That would have been a real pointless fight GSP mauls him easily. No threat standing and no where near the takedown defence to stop GSP takedowns. Not enough of a threat off of his back to make it interesting. Hard enough to pass his guard that we get a lop sided UD for GSP