Why did Conor leave behind his free flowing karate stance?

Karate stance Conor was the Conor who looked unstoppable. Post-Floyd Mayweather he adopted the tight heavy on the lead leg boxing stance, which was susceptible to getting chopped down with kicks.
Any reason he wanted to fight like in a Boxer in MMA when he had so much success with his older stance?
