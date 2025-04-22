Why did Conor leave behind his free flowing karate stance?

Karate stance Conor was the Conor who looked unstoppable. Post-Floyd Mayweather he adopted the tight heavy on the lead leg boxing stance, which was susceptible to getting chopped down with kicks.

Any reason he wanted to fight like in a Boxer in MMA when he had so much success with his older stance?


maxresdefault.jpg
 
Started working on his boxing more and throwing less kicks after losing to Diaz. Mayweather Conor was just the cherry on top
 
Because Nate Diaz slapped him all around the octagon, turned him into a panic wrestler, and chocked him out in front of millions of people. He still hasn't recovered.
 
I guess somebody told him he was a good boxer
 
Boxing, and that he started to build more muscle to flex on Instagram.
 
