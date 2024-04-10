Why did Bo Nickal have a such long layoff since his last fight?

Rhood
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- May 14, 2008
- Messages
- 20,002
- Reaction score
- 6,708
His last fight was July 2023 where he barely got touched by his opponent.
The UFC could've fed him another lower ranked opponent between then and UFC 300.
It's been more than a year since he fought, meanwhile other fighters fight 2 or 3 times a year.
Steve E fought in March 2024, and now he's fighting in May 2024.
What's the deal with Bo?
