Why did Bo Nickal have a such long layoff since his last fight?

Dim1 said: Cody is not a push over but is still a softball for Bo - it won't really tell us anything and he ends it in the first round. At 28 he'll need to either fight more or take bigger steps. Click to expand...

Cody Brundage is just a chinny, smaller, slower, less athletic and much lower caliber wrestler. He doesn't particularly grapple well from bottom or hit hard. He's a 10-5 schlub, all he has is experience on Bo.Remember how they were talking about how Val Woodburn was legit? "Hey this guy's undefeated" Bo was saying. Jesus Christ, Val was working full time as a landscaper, trains out of a strip mall gym in a small town and is a Welterweight who took the fight on short notice. There's a lot of guys who are 7-0, some are prospects, some arent...you usually see the gyms they train at, their backgrounds, watch tape and look at the opponents they faced to assess this. Val wasn't a prospect, he was a really low level regional guy.Just some really fucking sad opposition they're giving Bo. The least he could do is fight 3-4 times a year running through these jobbers.