Why did Bo Nickal have a such long layoff since his last fight?

Rhood

Rhood

His last fight was July 2023 where he barely got touched by his opponent.
The UFC could've fed him another lower ranked opponent between then and UFC 300.
It's been more than a year since he fought, meanwhile other fighters fight 2 or 3 times a year.
Steve E fought in March 2024, and now he's fighting in May 2024.

What's the deal with Bo?
 
Had to protect his ufc 300 spot couldn't risk getting a cut and not being able to fight at ufc300. Because we couldn't have ufc300 without him.
Because then he wouldn't be have a 100 streak going into ufc600.
We need Bo you'll see
 
Cody is not a push over but is still a softball for Bo - it won't really tell us anything and he ends it in the first round. At 28 he'll need to either fight more or take bigger steps.
 
Don't question the methods of Low Blow Bo


cuntpunt.gif
 
Rhood said:
His last fight was July 2023 where he barely got touched by his opponent.
The UFC could've fed him another lower ranked opponent between then and UFC 300.
It's been more than a year since he fought, meanwhile other fighters fight 2 or 3 times a year.
Steve E fought in March 2024, and now he's fighting in May 2024.

What's the deal with Bo?
You do know that he still needs to train to home his skills right? He still green.
 
VinceArch said:
Hunting is what he last said.
I was about to make a Gregor "Gone Fishing" Gillespie comparison. Those wrestlers seem to like their outdoor sports, but at least Brock Lesnar and Matt Hughes didn't use hunting as an excuse not to fight for long periods when they were active.
 
mkt said:
I was about to make a Gregor "Gone Fishing" Gillespie comparison. Those wrestlers seem to like their outdoor sports, but at least Brock Lesnar and Matt Hughes didn't use hunting as an excuse not to fight for long periods when they were active.
Too true.
 
Dim1 said:
Cody is not a push over but is still a softball for Bo - it won't really tell us anything and he ends it in the first round. At 28 he'll need to either fight more or take bigger steps.
Cody Brundage is just a chinny, smaller, slower, less athletic and much lower caliber wrestler. He doesn't particularly grapple well from bottom or hit hard. He's a 10-5 schlub, all he has is experience on Bo.

Remember how they were talking about how Val Woodburn was legit? "Hey this guy's undefeated" Bo was saying. Jesus Christ, Val was working full time as a landscaper, trains out of a strip mall gym in a small town and is a Welterweight who took the fight on short notice. There's a lot of guys who are 7-0, some are prospects, some arent...you usually see the gyms they train at, their backgrounds, watch tape and look at the opponents they faced to assess this. Val wasn't a prospect, he was a really low level regional guy.

Just some really fucking sad opposition they're giving Bo. The least he could do is fight 3-4 times a year running through these jobbers.
 
Probably failed a PED test.

Remember they don't announce them anymore, so the best way to find the secret PED failures is to look for these unexplained absences.
 
