Why defending your title, even against seemingly lesser opponents, is the most valuable thing in combat sports

Hazuki Ryo

Hazuki Ryo

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jan 21, 2014
Messages
3,231
Reaction score
4,214
1) Defending your title is hard because you always fight the #1 contender who trained his ass off in a grueling 4 months fight camp in order to take your head off and get your belt.
2) It's 5 rounds so it's always the hardest fight of your life
3) Anything can happen (ask GSP against Serra or Rockhold against Bisping) so every opponent has to be taken seriously because a flash KO happens easily
4) You have to deal with the pressure of being the title holder, sometimes in your hometown. You have everything to lose while the other guy have everything to win. You are the hunted, and it's not an easy status in every competitive sport in general
5) You face different styles, not only different fighters. Styles make fights, and what make Anderson Silva or GSP consecutive titles impressive is that they had to eventually deal with unfavorable match ups.
6) You have to be durable. Defending your belt for many years is impressive because as the sport is evolving, so are your opponents. As a champion, you're most likely around +30 and you keep getting older/injured while young wolves are after you


This is what defending your title will always be more impressive than a quick change of division in order to get another belt. Take notes, Islam, Pereira, Khabib, Conor etc...
 
Very well said I agree
There is a reason why all the top 5 GOATs are considered the greatest, mainly because of the ridiculous amount of title defenses.

I would say that a long time defending champion who clears his division is much more impressive than the champ who wins a 2nd belt without defending

 
Hazuki Ryo said:
1) Defending your title is hard because you always fight the #1 contender who trained his ass off in a grueling 4 months fight camp in order to take your head off and get your belt.
Click to expand...
This is categorically untrue, many champions defended against people outside of the Top 5 even. We just had a title fight against the number 10 ranked guy

It's 5 rounds so it's always the hardest fight of your life
Click to expand...
Many non-title fights can be 5 rounds, and not all title fights go the distance.

Anything can happen (ask GSP against Serra or Rockhold against Bisping) so every opponent has to be taken seriously because a flash KO happens easily
Click to expand...
And this applies to non-title fights as well.

You face different styles, not only different fighters. Styles make fights, and what make Anderson Silva or GSP consecutive titles impressive is that they had to eventually deal with unfavorable match ups.
Click to expand...
Again, not exclusive to title fights.

You have to be durable. Defending your belt for many years is impressive because as the sport is evolving, so are your opponents. As a champion, you're most likely around +30 and you keep getting older/injured while young wolves are after you
Click to expand...
Durabilty takes a hit from fighting, not having the world "title fights" slapped on your fights. People who went 10+ fights to reach the title are more battered than ones gifted the title shot after 3 or 4 wins.

Take notes, Islam, Pereira, Khabib, Conor etc
Click to expand...
Just another stupid thread to shit on Khabib and Islam
 
I agree, it seems some fighters are only worried in holding the belt, but not cementing their legacy's as champions.

How can we know if Sean is the real champion if he has not faced Merab? The same goes for Topuria, that has to fight Holloway and rematch Volka. Jones should be at best the interim 'champion'. Aspinall was fighting everyone, ans Jones just beat one guy in HW.
 
PulsingJones said:
This is categorically untrue, many champions defended against people outside of the Top 5 even. We just had a title fight against the number 10 ranked guy


Many non-title fights can be 5 rounds, and not all title fights go the distance.


And this applies to non-title fights as well.


Again, not exclusive to title fights.


Durabilty takes a hit from fighting, not having the world "title fights" slapped on your fights. People who went 10+ fights to reach the title are more battered than ones gifted the title shot after 3 or 4 wins.


Just another stupid thread to shit on Khabib and Islam
Click to expand...
1) i'm obviously not talking about bullshit title fights
2) yes many non title fights can be 5 rounds, but ALL title fights go 5 rounds. And even though it doesn't go the distance, you have to TRAIN as if it will. Training for a 3 rounds fight or a 5 rounds fight is a different thing. Championship rounds means something.
3) It happens to non title fights as well, but it adds up to all the pressure of being a title holder
4) It's not exclusive to title fights but i'm talking about successfully defending your title WHILE having unfavorable match ups. I mean, yes Ferguson's run have been super impressive and he didn't have to defend, but he's kind of an orginal case in MMA
5) Well obviously when you have the title it means you also endured the 10+ fights to reach it.
6) Islam and Khabib specifically said they didn't want to defend a lot. Like just a few times. That's why i mentioned them. I love them as fighters. I also mentioned Conor and Pereira so please take your butthurt mentality with you and argument without letting your emotions go
 
There's also the aspect that when you're a long reigning champion, you're always fighting somebody that is new to you, a new style a new look. But that person has been training and climbing the ranks with you in mind for a long time. Makes it even more impressive.

As an example. When Anderson Silva was defending his title against the likes of Chael and Vitor, Chris Weidman was starting his career already preparing to fight Anderson eventually. Anderson didn't even know who Weidman was.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Wreckless
What are Your Thoughts on the BMF?
6 7 8
Replies
150
Views
2K
PaddyO'malley
PaddyO'malley

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,996
Messages
55,529,296
Members
174,815
Latest member
Alex Baker

Share this page

Back
Top