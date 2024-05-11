Why defending your title, even against seemingly lesser opponents, is the most valuable thing in combat sports

1) Defending your title is hard because you always fight the #1 contender who trained his ass off in a grueling 4 months fight camp in order to take your head off and get your belt.

2) It's 5 rounds so it's always the hardest fight of your life

3) Anything can happen (ask GSP against Serra or Rockhold against Bisping) so every opponent has to be taken seriously because a flash KO happens easily

4) You have to deal with the pressure of being the title holder, sometimes in your hometown. You have everything to lose while the other guy have everything to win. You are the hunted, and it's not an easy status in every competitive sport in general

5) You face different styles, not only different fighters. Styles make fights, and what make Anderson Silva or GSP consecutive titles impressive is that they had to eventually deal with unfavorable match ups.

6) You have to be durable. Defending your belt for many years is impressive because as the sport is evolving, so are your opponents. As a champion, you're most likely around +30 and you keep getting older/injured while young wolves are after you





This is what defending your title will always be more impressive than a quick change of division in order to get another belt. Take notes, Islam, Pereira, Khabib, Conor etc...