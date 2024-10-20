Why Couldn't Merab & Umar Fight in February?

It would be a decent turnaround for both, and only 1 month ahead of Merab's desired March date. Looks like it would hit the sweet spot for both fighters.

If Merab fights in March, who would it be against that has earned a shot and could pose a challenge? How long would he be off afterwards? This scheduling might really mess up the division for some time.
 
Merab will sit on that title as long as possible hoping to be put on as a co-main filler with an actual PPV draw. At least that's what I would do if I was him. I'd be calling for a Figgy fight, "champ vs champ" and making Umar pick off the other challengers like he did with Corey and or hope he gets the unlucky random KO loss like has happened to Islam.
 
Merab will sit on that title as long as possible hoping to be put on as a co-main filler with an actual PPV draw. At least that's what I would do if I was him.
Hypothetically, he could fight March, sit out till around Fall and look for an O'malley rematch, or Fig/Yan winner. He can then adjust his availability to March of the following year to repeat the cycle.
 
Hypothetically, he could fight March, sit out till around Fall and look for an O'malley rematch, or Fig/Yan winner. He can then adjust his availability to March of the following year to repeat the cycle.
Yea it very well could be...the Merab Era...
 
