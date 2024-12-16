Why can't you people admit Colby was taking over?

just like Nate vs Jorge, only Nate made a name for himself by coming back from beatings. Colby, not so much.
 
ComfortablyNumb55 said:
Buckley was slowing tremendously due to lactic acid build up in his beach muscles.

Colby won round 3 and held him down for quite a while.

Colby was going to win 4 and 5 with cardio and wrestling.

ADMIT IT THAT COLBY HAD MOMENTUM AND WAS GOING TO WIN 4 AND 5.
Idk how you can think Colby won round three when his face was a mask of blood and he was getting battered. Holding a man down for a minute or so doesn't overcome that nowadays.

He was down three rounds and is not a big finisher, he was en route to a five round sweep if not a finish later.
 
Islam Imamate said:
Idk how you can think Colby won round three when his face was a mask of blood and he was getting battered. Holding a man down for a minute or so doesn't overcome that nowadays.

He was down three rounds and is not a big finisher, he was en route to a five round sweep if not a finish later.
That blood was from a cut.

It was going to bleed, regardless.

Colby won round 3 with top control.
 
usernamee said:
Colby did come back in one of the Usman's fights after almost getting brutally finished. I believe he won the round right after actually.

Now, that was prime Colby and this is not. But just sayin..
Great fight, and great comeback indeed but not quite his signature like Nate had done on more than one occasion
 
Was he? I like him, i thought he was going to be able to dominate Buckley on skills vs athleticism, but didnt happen, when he was able to take him down he wasnt able to do anything, stats probably were pretty one sided imo, the cut being so bloody made it works that what it was, i think his corner did a terrible job on it, or nothing at all other than cleaning it, i never saw the least bit of vaseline on it.
 
SKYNET said:
Great fight, and great comeback indeed but not quite his signature like Nate had done on more than one occasion
True, altho I'm not so sure about that being Nate's signature really.. Looking at his resume I can't even really find a fight where he took a beating and ended up winning later in the fight, except for the Conor fight.
 
ComfortablyNumb55 said:
Buckley was slowing tremendously due to lactic acid build up in his beach muscles.

Colby won round 3 and held him down for quite a while.

Colby was going to win 4 and 5 with cardio and wrestling.

ADMIT IT THAT COLBY HAD MOMENTUM AND WAS GOING TO WIN 4 AND 5.
LOL, not even close. Buckley had that in the bag. He wasn't fading and his shots still had pop and power behind em.

Was a matter of time until Colby was getting finished, without the ref and doctor stepping in. Colby in round 3 couldn't get the TD and was stuffed every time he tried, he couldn't get the fight down so how was he gonna win with wrestling? And Buckely end on top GNPing him. And no, Colby was not winning round 3 either.

Colby had no momentum and was gonna likely get stopped the next round.
 
usernamee said:
True, altho I'm not so sure about that being Nate's signature really.. Looking at his resume I can't even really find a fight where he took a beating and ended up winning later in the fight, except for the Conor fight.
May be few and far between but I remember Kurt Pellegrino getting in some really good shots before Nate subbed him
 
