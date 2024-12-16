Why can't you people admit Colby was taking over?

ComfortablyNumb55
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Sep 18, 2022
- Messages
- 4,770
- Reaction score
- 8,953
Buckley was slowing tremendously due to lactic acid build up in his beach muscles.
Colby won round 3 and held him down for quite a while.
Colby was going to win 4 and 5 with cardio and wrestling.
ADMIT IT THAT COLBY HAD MOMENTUM AND WAS GOING TO WIN 4 AND 5.
Colby won round 3 and held him down for quite a while.
Colby was going to win 4 and 5 with cardio and wrestling.
ADMIT IT THAT COLBY HAD MOMENTUM AND WAS GOING TO WIN 4 AND 5.