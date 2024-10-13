Why Can't UFC Book the Flyweight Division?

Unhappy subject:

The UFC cannot book a flyweight division... at all. They are hopeless at it. Now before people immediately 'weird nerd' this, let's look at the facts.

RDYjl9K.png


They had one of the best fighters in the world in Demetrious Johnson. He starts complaining about the way the UFC want to put the belt on TJ Dillashaw, who basically can’t make that weight, but Dana ignores that obvious fact anyway because “punching” and “just make weight” and “I prefer TJ”.

Then DJ actually loses to Henry Cejudo (not a fantasy loss to TJ), who is a freaking GOLD MEDAL WINNING OLYMPIAN. The talent at the top is insanely high level, it will not be matched again for generations, and we’ve got a trilogy fight on our hands: GOAT vs Olympic Gold Medalist, the world's easiest sell.

But nah.

The UFC let DJ go to ONE. Then the UFC cut prospects. Jose Torres for example, not in any way a boring fighter, who goes away and beats Amir Albazi in Brave.

BUT THEN

Figgy vs Moreno happens and becomes a lower level trilogy than what the UFC already had with Demetrious vs Cejudo, and suddenly Dana feels okay about it because he likes it more.

Fast forward a few years, though, and we’re back to square one. A champion the UFC clearly don’t like or respect or trust in Alexandre Pantoja, a bunch of contenders with many, many defeats on their records (Royval, Moreno, KKF, Perez) and a bunch of guys who are nearly ready but are being rushed in utter desperation and confusion (Taira, Albazi, Erceg) – plus there are some boring dudes like Nicolau, Kape, and Ulanbekov who nobody likes or cares about.

Kai Asakura comes in from a regional promotion and instantly gets a title shot because “something” and “can’t be bothered” and “who cares”. So the fight is in Tokyo, right?

Nah, Vegas. As a co-main nobody will ever remember outside of Rizin nerds (there aren’t many of them). Meanwhile, Taira and Albazi, the closest thing to fresh contenders, get booked to lose, and the UFC instantly start looking at any old Central Asian guy to fight a top 5 opponent because “WHATEVER” (yes Asu Almabayev is actually fighting Matheus Nicolau next).

TLDR:

Why can’t the UFC just book this division properly, and if they suck at it that much, maybe Sherdog should do it for them. Call us, Dana, we're far better than you at this.
 
I think KKF could be fun as a champ, I don't know if he beats Pantoja though.
 
If the UFC couldn't get fans interested in DJ, it's not going to happen with any of those other guys. Figgy moved to BW, KKF has like 11 or 12 losses, Moreno is on a losing streak, and Pantoja is kind of boring.
 
TITS said:
If the UFC couldn't get fans interested in DJ, it's not going to happen with any of those other guys. Figgy moved to BW, KKF has like 11 or 12 losses, Moreno is on a losing streak, and Pantoja is kind of boring.
If the UFC can't get people interested in a guy pulling off flying armbar suplexes, why even bother?

Why are we still here talking about their total incompetence at booking a division that has had some of the highest level athletes of all time?
 
They need to substitute their win bonuses with a fight up 2 divisions…

We all love squash matches
 
We need The Gooch to save us from this god awful matchmaking.

Gooch vs winner of Pantoja Asakura 2025. Book it goof.
 
Jon! said:
If the UFC can't get people interested in a guy pulling off flying armbar suplexes, why even bother?

Why are we still here talking about their total incompetence at booking a division that has had some of the highest level athletes of all time?
I don't know, but I have to add that I think Horiguchi is boring too, so I'm glad he's gone. I also think that a lot of people including myself think that adult men who are like 5"9" (or even taller) cutting down to 125 is absurd. If you forced all those guys up to 135 and just left the legit midgets there would be hardly anyone left in the flyweight division. Kape can't hardly ever make weight, so get him out of there. Royval and Ecreg both look like 145ers. Moreno, Perez, Durden all look like they cut 35 lbs to make 125, it's fucking silly.
 
