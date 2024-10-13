Why Can't UFC Book the Flyweight Division?

BUT THEN

Unhappy subject:The UFC cannot book a flyweight division... at all. They are hopeless at it. Now before people immediately 'weird nerd' this, let's look at the facts.They had one of the best fighters in the world in Demetrious Johnson. He starts complaining about the way the UFC want to put the belt on TJ Dillashaw, who basically can’t make that weight, but Dana ignores that obvious fact anyway because “punching” and “just make weight” and “I prefer TJ”.Then DJ actually loses to Henry Cejudo (not a fantasy loss to TJ), who is a freaking GOLD MEDAL WINNING OLYMPIAN. The talent at the top ishigh level, it will not be matched again for generations, and we’ve got a trilogy fight on our hands: GOAT vs Olympic Gold Medalist, the world's easiest sell.But nah.The UFC let DJ go to ONE. Then the UFC cut prospects. Jose Torres for example, not in any way a boring fighter, who goes away and beats Amir Albazi in Brave.Figgy vs Moreno happens and becomes a lower level trilogy than what the UFC already had with Demetrious vs Cejudo, and suddenly Dana feels okay about it because he likes it more.Fast forward a few years, though, and we’re back to square one. A champion the UFC clearly don’t like or respect or trust in Alexandre Pantoja, a bunch of contenders with many, many defeats on their records (Royval, Moreno, KKF, Perez) and a bunch of guys who are nearly ready but are being rushed in utter desperation and confusion (Taira, Albazi, Erceg) – plus there are some boring dudes like Nicolau, Kape, and Ulanbekov who nobody likes or cares about.Kai Asakura comes in from a regional promotion and instantly gets a title shot because “something” and “can’t be bothered” and “who cares”. So the fight is in Tokyo, right?Nah, Vegas. As a co-main nobody will ever remember outside of Rizin nerds (there aren’t many of them). Meanwhile, Taira and Albazi, the closest thing to fresh contenders, get booked to lose, and the UFC instantly start looking at any old Central Asian guy to fight a top 5 opponent because “WHATEVER” (yes Asu Almabayev is actually fighting Matheus Nicolau next).TLDR:Why can’t the UFC just book this division properly, and if they suck at it, maybe Sherdog should do it for them. Call us, Dana, we're far better than you at this.