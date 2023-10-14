Why Can’t We Let Monkey Live With Us

Smokes
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Sep 15, 2018
- Messages
- 13,103
- Reaction score
- 13,932
I seen this video a few months ago and wonder what would happen if we just let them live with us in society. Wouldn’t they evolve faster if they got used to living the way humans do, with food and hygiene at least.
This dude understands the basics of using clothes to protect his skin.
What would happen in ten yrs if people were just walking around with these things in the everyday lives. Wouldn’t they start to act like us?
This dude understands the basics of using clothes to protect his skin.
What would happen in ten yrs if people were just walking around with these things in the everyday lives. Wouldn’t they start to act like us?