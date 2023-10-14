Why Can’t We Let Monkey Live With Us

I seen this video a few months ago and wonder what would happen if we just let them live with us in society. Wouldn’t they evolve faster if they got used to living the way humans do, with food and hygiene at least.


This dude understands the basics of using clothes to protect his skin.




What would happen in ten yrs if people were just walking around with these things in the everyday lives. Wouldn’t they start to act like us?
 
Smokes said:
so do homeless people.
Dude I drove through Abq last week, I had to go to a tire shop off of Louisiana exit. Every pedestrian I saw was a fetty zombie, I see it here in my town too, but there sure was a high concentration of them in that part of town.
 
Uber_Noober said:
Dude I drove through Abq last week, I had to go to a tire shop off of Louisiana exit. Every pedestrian I saw was a fetty zombie, I see it here in my town too, but there sure was a high concentration of them in that part of town.
Just be careful cause everyone out here is trained with them thangs.


 
They are pests. Some white dude fed a family of monkeys living up a small forested section in KL while I was in Malaysia. He would drop the fruits near the side of the road every morning. A couple weeks later, these monkeys were crossing the roads and going into people's houses.
 
That's not a monkey dumbass that's an ape
 
its not that we dont want/ let them
monkeys are crazy specist
teach them to speak and its all slurs and chat rooms looking for minors.
they would rather live in the jungles free to segregate themselves based on minor differences and bang minors without our puritan judgements
 
I think you may be confusing evolution with Transformers.
 
Many people hate monkeys and there are a sheer infinite amount of monkey murder videos on the internet because people pay assholes in shithole countries without laws about this to create monkey torture snuff films.
 
