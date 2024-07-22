Why can’t anyone in the UFC or elsewhere shut Jake Paul up?

I’m starting to think he’s really that good. No one has been able to humble this guy, whether it be a professional boxer or a professional MMA fighter. Tommy Fury beat him by a hair and celebrated like he won an Olympic gold metal.

Regardless that he’s choosing his opponents, he’s still running though them with relative ease and embarrassing all these pro fighters. Now he’s calling out Alex fookin Pereira? Wtf! We don’t have anyone who can Ngannou this kid?
 
So in actual high level boxing Paul isnt shit, tiny Tank Davis would merk him, but in terms of an amateur boxer and the fundamentals like his jab to the body to distract for an overhand right (which Woodley of all people pointed out in the commentary of his last fight, and yes it was sad how Woodley was blowing Paul on the mic) he's pretty good. Dudes got power too and he's got the money for elite camps, but lets all chill and not trigger the actual boxing heads by saying he's anything close to a great boxer because he is not.

Why do we not have a guy that would murk him ? well we do, he's even smaller which Jake loves... A Dude who would kill Jake and who he will never call out...

One of the most underrated UFC fighters and the ACTUAL best boxer in the UFC... Murderous hands and has never been finished, strength like his nickname.. A fucking OX.. a Killer...
He’s naturally a gifted athlete, but he’s also very protected. Paul will never fight a person who has a good chance of beating him. He’s DAZN’s cash cow, along with Alvarez…

They will make sure to avoid having him fight anyone who can stunt his momentum.
 
Because he boxes guys who are smaller and past their primes and who are from a different sport.

I’m sure an amateur soccer player could beat the top UFC fighters in soccer as well.
 
He definitely had invested a lot of time, energy and money into his boxing career. At this point we can't deny that he isn't a legit professional boxer.

But come on now he's beat..

Ben Askren: Literally the worst striker in MMA history and if you don't think so then tell me who?

Tyron Woodley: Usman took his soul and then went on to lose his next 3 fights. Became so trigger shy and was never the same.

Anderson Silva: One of the goats in MMA but was 48 when he fought him and ended his MMA career 1-7-1

Nate Diaz: 39 years old already on the downside of his career(one of my all time favorites)

So hes not exactly beating a prime UFC champion in his age group.
 
He lost to Tommy Fury. The End.
No elite UFC or other MMA fighter in their prime who's close to his size is going to take off a year or so to train and box a Youtube celebrity. So he only fights old washed guys, often much smaller and often grapplers.
 
He got taken to school by Tommy Fury ... who hadn't even boxed in a while.
 
If AS couldn't beat him coming off the JCC Jr win thats all she wrote. He is at a high enough level where MMA fighters on the clearence rack are not beating Jake at boxing. AS and Woodley were MMAs best shot and they missed we got to let this go.

This all started when people thought Askren could beat Jake Paul with vibes because Jake Paul wasn't a real boxer. At this point you're just setting yourself up for dissapointment.
 
People just need to accept that he's the real deal. Let's see them talk shit after he whoops Ali, Frazier and Joe Louis.
 
