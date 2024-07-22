Why can’t anyone in the UFC or elsewhere shut Jake Paul up?

So in actual high level boxing Paul isnt shit, tiny Tank Davis would merk him, but in terms of an amateur boxer and the fundamentals like his jab to the body to distract for an overhand right (which Woodley of all people pointed out in the commentary of his last fight, and yes it was sad how Woodley was blowing Paul on the mic) he's pretty good. Dudes got power too and he's got the money for elite camps, but lets all chill and not trigger the actual boxing heads by saying he's anything close to a great boxer because he is not.Why do we not have a guy that would murk him ? well we do, he's even smaller which Jake loves... A Dude who would kill Jake and who he will never call out...One of the most underrated UFC fighters and the ACTUAL best boxer in the UFC... Murderous hands and has never been finished, strength like his nickname.. A fucking OX.. a Killer...