Why can’t anyone in the UFC or elsewhere shut Jake Paul up?

Sherwolf
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Aug 14, 2012
- Messages
- 529
- Reaction score
- 146
I’m starting to think he’s really that good. No one has been able to humble this guy, whether it be a professional boxer or a professional MMA fighter. Tommy Fury beat him by a hair and celebrated like he won an Olympic gold metal.
Regardless that he’s choosing his opponents, he’s still running though them with relative ease and embarrassing all these pro fighters. Now he’s calling out Alex fookin Pereira? Wtf! We don’t have anyone who can Ngannou this kid?
