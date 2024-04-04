Why boxing is better than UFC

I’ve noticed that in boxing, the fans always get what they want. They wanted Floyd vs Manny. They got it. They want Fury vs Usyk. They got it. Not once, but twice due to rematch clause.

The fans want Fury vs Joshua. After Usyk, the fans will get this next year. It takes time, but the promoters eventually make it happen. Especially now with Arab money. Oh y’all want Canelo vs Golovkin? We will make it happen not once, but thrice. The promoters understand what the fans what. In boxing, the best fight the best. This is why boxing sells. Boxing is boring compared to MMA. But at least the people get what they want. Boxing fans always win in the end.



But in UFC, it’s different. The matchmakers/promoters don’t understand what the people want. We want Silva vs GSP. But for some strange reason, they would much rather make GSP vs Hardy. Y’all want Silva vs GSP? How about Silva vs Bonnar? Who the fuck is asking for this bullshit



In 2009, Affliction went bankrupt. Fedor was a free agent. Let’s make Lesnar vs Emelianenko for UFC 100. The debut of the #1 pound for pound fighter in the world in the biggest historic PPV. The best fighter outside of UFC. The greatest fighter at that time. The #1 HW versus the #2 HW for the baddest man title. But instead we get scammed with #2 vs #3. A fake title for UFC 100. Now it’s Jones vs Ngannou and Jones vs Aspinall. These fights are very important for the growth of MMA. These fights have to happen. But they will never happen. Jones vs retired Stipe makes more sense.



Y’all want Conor vs Gaethje? How about Conor vs Poirier 2? And after that we can make Conor vs Poirier 3. We are even willing to make Conor vs Poirier 4. UFC 300 is supposed to be the return of their biggest star. Just in time for the Road-House movie. The timing makes perfect sense. But it doesn't make sense for the UFC. Pereira vs Hill makes more sense.



In conclusion, boxing promoters are willing to pay the boxers what they want. They care about the fans and the sport. They want their sport to be bigger than MMA. So they are willing to spend the money to make these fights happen. UFC doesn’t care about the sport or the fans.