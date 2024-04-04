Why boxing is better than UFC

I’ve noticed that in boxing, the fans always get what they want. They wanted Floyd vs Manny. They got it. They want Fury vs Usyk. They got it. Not once, but twice due to rematch clause.
The fans want Fury vs Joshua. After Usyk, the fans will get this next year. It takes time, but the promoters eventually make it happen. Especially now with Arab money. Oh y’all want Canelo vs Golovkin? We will make it happen not once, but thrice. The promoters understand what the fans what. In boxing, the best fight the best. This is why boxing sells. Boxing is boring compared to MMA. But at least the people get what they want. Boxing fans always win in the end.

But in UFC, it’s different. The matchmakers/promoters don’t understand what the people want. We want Silva vs GSP. But for some strange reason, they would much rather make GSP vs Hardy. Y’all want Silva vs GSP? How about Silva vs Bonnar? Who the fuck is asking for this bullshit

In 2009, Affliction went bankrupt. Fedor was a free agent. Let’s make Lesnar vs Emelianenko for UFC 100. The debut of the #1 pound for pound fighter in the world in the biggest historic PPV. The best fighter outside of UFC. The greatest fighter at that time. The #1 HW versus the #2 HW for the baddest man title. But instead we get scammed with #2 vs #3. A fake title for UFC 100. Now it’s Jones vs Ngannou and Jones vs Aspinall. These fights are very important for the growth of MMA. These fights have to happen. But they will never happen. Jones vs retired Stipe makes more sense.

Y’all want Conor vs Gaethje? How about Conor vs Poirier 2? And after that we can make Conor vs Poirier 3. We are even willing to make Conor vs Poirier 4. UFC 300 is supposed to be the return of their biggest star. Just in time for the Road-House movie. The timing makes perfect sense. But it doesn't make sense for the UFC. Pereira vs Hill makes more sense.

In conclusion, boxing promoters are willing to pay the boxers what they want. They care about the fans and the sport. They want their sport to be bigger than MMA. So they are willing to spend the money to make these fights happen. UFC doesn’t care about the sport or the fans.
 
I find MMA more dynamic and fascinating than boxing overall. Boxing is pretty boring besides a few high profile fights that happen so rarely.

While the UFC can stack up a card and you are hyped to even watch the first fight in the card. I don't feel like a lot of people care about the undercards in boxing.
 
I agree in terms of the pay and promotion. Boxing pays far more overall.

But in terms of excitement during the fights and different ways one can win, MMA is far more exciting imo.
 
You're just rambling lol. Who dafuq wanted to see Conor vs Gaethje more than Conor vs Poirier 2? At the time Conor/Poirier 2 was excellent matchmaking
 
Probably because for fights like manny vs Jr they pay each fighter the GDP of a small nation to fight.

Whereas Silva and GSP would of gotten a Kmart gift card.
 
Until recently boxing fans never got what they wanted. The Riyadh money changed things. Without it, everyone would be ducking everyone. In MMA, the matches everyone wanted happened. Thanks for telling us you're a n00b, TS.

4s9hyp.gif
 
Wot u mean, Mr. This is face of guy who really cares....

images

....cares about money.

I still rather MMA over boxing.
 
Arm Barbarian said:
I agree in terms of the pay and promotion. Boxing pays far more overall.

But in terms of excitement during the fights and different ways one can win, MMA is far more exciting imo.
Click to expand...

Boxing pays only the superstars a lucrative amount of money. While the undercard boxers get peanuts usually.
 
Usyk, Joshua , Wilder and Fury were the top dogs at Hw at one point in time.


Usyk only fought Joshua and Firy only fought Wilder.
Boxing is plagued by politics, ego and bullshit we never get the match up we want like in Mma.
 
Masturbin said:
Usyk, Joshua , Wilder and Fury were the top dogs at Hw at one point in time.


Usyk only fought Joshua and Firy only fought Wilder.
Boxing is plagued by politics, ego and bullshit we never get the match up we want like in Mma.
Click to expand...
You know Fury is fighting Usyk twice this year? And then he will fight Joshua next year. Who the fuck is asking for Usyk vs Wilder? Thats a mismatch
 
If you look at the boxing overall roster, there is only a few boxers worth watching really. While the UFC has abundant of fighters you want to see that are ranked even lower than the top 10 in their division.

UFC/MMA delivers way more when it comes what the fans wants imo. Boxing is very stale and uninteresting besides just a handful of boxers.
 
Georges Hefner said:
Really? Tell me who won Silva or GSP? What happened when Jones fought Ngannou?
Click to expand...

So you've got two matchups since November 12th, 1993? Compelling.

Floyd waited Manny out. Fury has been ducking Usyk and Joshua for years. Joshua and Wilder avoided one another. It took six plus years for Crawford and Spence to stop avoiding each other. Crawford ducked all big matchups for ages until that Spence fight. Tank refuses to fight top names at his weight class. Canelo is avoiding Benavidez. Bivol and Beterbiev couldn't get on the same page until Riyadh came into the picture. My original point still stands. Uninformed, rambling OP is just that.
 
13Seconds said:
You're just rambling lol. Who dafuq wanted to see Conor vs Gaethje more than Conor vs Poirier 2? At the time Conor/Poirier 2 was excellent matchmaking
Click to expand...
Was it excellent matchmaking? Because i remember Conor was -350 favorite to win. We already seen Conor vs Poirier. How can it be “excellent matchmaking” when nobody is giving Poirier a chance?
 
Why UFC/MMA is better than boxing:

Kicks, g n p, elbows, grappling, subs, scrambles, slams.

I take your point though. UFC match making is pathetic a lot of the time.
 
Substance Abuse said:
So you've got two matchups since November 12th, 1993? Compelling.
Click to expand...
Brock vs Fedor
Couture vs Fedor
Barnett vs Fedor
Cain vs Fedor
JDS vs Fedor
Khabib vs Oliveira
Conor vs Gaethje
Aldo vs Cruz
Jones vs Aspinall
Ngannou vs Aspinall

Couldnt even make Tony vs Khabib
 
