Why aren't we already seeing Aspinall vs. Gane?

gosuasus

gosuasus

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Aug 8, 2013
Messages
1,719
Reaction score
1,679
Are there any rivalries currently? I'm not seeing any.

This is the only remaining heavyweight fight that is relatively interesting.

What's the UFC waiting for, is there some kind of crisis behind the scenes?

Just move past Jones and start putting on fun fights, who gives a shit if it's for the belt or not.

The show must go on, stop bullshiting.
 
Jon still has the title. Even for WME UFC standards it would be beyond retarded for Tom to defend the interim title twice. This clown show looks over though so Tom Gane probably gonna be announced this week

 
Because....

1. Jones beat him already in 2 mins like it was nothing
2. This will be Gane's third title shot in like 3 years
3. Gane basically lost his last fight from most people's scoring

MEDIA SCORES


CombatPress.com 28-29 Volkov
Dan Levi
Best Fight Picks 28-29 Volkov
Ben Duffy
Sherdog.com 28-29 Volkov
Keith Shillan
Sherdog.com 28-29 Volkov
Daniel Yanofsky
The Sporting News 28-29 Volkov
Damien Bartonek
Fox West Texas 28-29 Volkov
Steve Duncan
mma.uno 28-29 Volkov
Ryan Frederick
WrestlingObserver.com 28-29 Volkov
Jay Pettry
Sherdog.com 28-29 Volkov
Nolan King
MMAJunkie.com 28-29 Volkov
Dayne Fox
Sherdog.com 28-29 Volkov
John Pollock
POST Wrestling 28-29 Volkov
Val Dewar
Cageside Press 28-29 Volkov
Chris De Santiago
Sports Illustrated 28-29 Volkov
Nick Baldwin
theScore 28-29 Volkov
Jake Noecker
Home of Fight 28-29 Volkov
Tristen Critchfield
Sherdog.com 28-29 Volkov
Brian Knapp
Sherdog.com 28-29 Volkov
Zane Simon
The MMA Vivisection 27-30 Volkov

Danny Segura
MMAJunkie.com 29-28 Gane
 
ExitLUPin said:
Jon still has the title. Even for WME UFC standards it would be beyond retarded for Tom to defend the interim title twice. This clown show looks over though so Tom Gane probably gonna be announced this week

Click to expand...

Aspinall vs. Gane can happen on the undercard as far as I'm concerned. Championships have been irrelevant since they let that Irish Leprechaun hide with the belt for years.
 
bubbleboyjones said:
Because....

1. Jones beat him already in 2 mins like it was nothing
2. This will be Gane's third title shot in like 3 years
3. Gane basically lost his last fight from most people's scoring

MEDIA SCORES


CombatPress.com 28-29 Volkov
Dan Levi
Best Fight Picks 28-29 Volkov
Ben Duffy
Sherdog.com 28-29 Volkov
Keith Shillan
Sherdog.com 28-29 Volkov
Daniel Yanofsky
The Sporting News 28-29 Volkov
Damien Bartonek
Fox West Texas 28-29 Volkov
Steve Duncan
mma.uno 28-29 Volkov
Ryan Frederick
WrestlingObserver.com 28-29 Volkov
Jay Pettry
Sherdog.com 28-29 Volkov
Nolan King
MMAJunkie.com 28-29 Volkov
Dayne Fox
Sherdog.com 28-29 Volkov
John Pollock
POST Wrestling 28-29 Volkov
Val Dewar
Cageside Press 28-29 Volkov
Chris De Santiago
Sports Illustrated 28-29 Volkov
Nick Baldwin
theScore 28-29 Volkov
Jake Noecker
Home of Fight 28-29 Volkov
Tristen Critchfield
Sherdog.com 28-29 Volkov
Brian Knapp
Sherdog.com 28-29 Volkov
Zane Simon
The MMA Vivisection 27-30 Volkov

Danny Segura
MMAJunkie.com 29-28 Gane
Click to expand...
I didn't watch his last fight, looks like he sucks regardless of matchups too? Omg, just scrap the whole division already.
 
gosuasus said:
I didn't watch his last fight, looks like he sucks regardless of matchups too? Omg, just scrap the whole division already.
Click to expand...

The division is fucked at the moment and the only fight that makes sense is Jones vs Tom. Tom has already beaten 3,4,5,7,8 in the rankings.

Basically they got 1 massive potential fight with Jones and everything else is terrible for marketing. This is why Jones has ultimate leverage.
 
Tom would hate to have to give a title shot to Gane who ducked him in the past when the tables were turned.
 
because it doesn't make sense. Gane lost his last fight.
 
Because Tom should be fighting for the undisputed, not defending his interm and Gane shouldn't be getting a TS when he lost to Volkov but the judges gave him the nod anyway.
 
Pretty crazy this will be Gane's 3rd titleshot when he's only ever beaten Volkov, Tuivasa, Lewis, Spivak, Rozenstruik, and old washed JDS.

Dead division.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

fries in the bag
[ Unofficial ] Jones vs Aspinall Situation (timeline)
2
Replies
31
Views
645
HHJ
HHJ
Luffy
JJ vs Reyes might be just like JJ vs Aspinall
2 3
Replies
41
Views
1K
Luffy
Luffy
Kowboy On Sherdog
Alex Pereira Believes Experience Gives Jon Jones Edge Against Tom Aspinall
2 3 4
Replies
66
Views
3K
Hdfi
Hdfi

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,479
Messages
57,342,034
Members
175,657
Latest member
Eliran Antonio Tudor

Share this page

Back
Top