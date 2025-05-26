Why aren't we already seeing Aspinall vs. Gane?

gosuasus
Are there any rivalries currently? I'm not seeing any.
This is the only remaining heavyweight fight that is relatively interesting.
What's the UFC waiting for, is there some kind of crisis behind the scenes?
Just move past Jones and start putting on fun fights, who gives a shit if it's for the belt or not.
The show must go on, stop bullshiting.
