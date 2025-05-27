Why aren't more Bantamweights moving up to Featherweight?

Rhood
The Bantamweight & Lightweight divisions are overcrowded. Topuria, Holloway, and Hooper moved up to Lightweight, leaving the Featherweight division practically empty.
Why aren't more Bantamweights moving up when the path to the title is much easier?
When you have killers in the Bantamweight division like Yan, Umar, Merab, Figgy, Yadong, Sandhagen, Bekzat, and now Patchy Mix, the path to a title shot seems unattainable for a majority of fighters.
