Why aren't more Bantamweights moving up to Featherweight?

Rhood

Rhood

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
20,689
Reaction score
8,356
The Bantamweight & Lightweight divisions are overcrowded. Topuria, Holloway, and Hooper moved up to Lightweight, leaving the Featherweight division practically empty.

Why aren't more Bantamweights moving up when the path to the title is much easier?
When you have killers in the Bantamweight division like Yan, Umar, Merab, Figgy, Yadong, Sandhagen, Bekzat, and now Patchy Mix, the path to a title shot seems unattainable for a majority of fighters.
 
Last edited:
Because most of them are too small.

And I'm not so sure the pathway is easier. I think the fighters FW are less popular not less skilled.

Like I don't dont know if I'm confident that Corey Sandhagen can beat Arnold Allen or Lerone Murphy
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Sean Chowdhury
How would you rank every division from best to worst in 2025?
Replies
1
Views
246
VAfan
VAfan
tornado362
Making sense of the Flyweight & Bantamweight Divisions
Replies
16
Views
578
Feaser
Feaser
CC27
News Jeremy Stephens Returns To The UFC To Fight Mason Jones At UFC Iowa May 3rd
5 6 7
Replies
125
Views
4K
AstralPanda
AstralPanda

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,531
Messages
57,344,575
Members
175,660
Latest member
isqa

Share this page

Back
Top