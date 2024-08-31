Why are young people still talking about McGregor?

Lord Pyjamas
I went to the hardware store to buy what little Sweden allows me to do with my own house renovating, without a proper plumber..
In the que for ice cream and sausages a young lad was pestering his father about Connor McGregor!?
How does that even work? Is the leprechaun some kind of vile Instagram star for youngsters now.
Can you fill me in on this?
