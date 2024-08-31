Why are young people still talking about McGregor?

I went to the hardware store to buy what little Sweden allows me to do with my own house renovating, without a proper plumber..
In the que for ice cream and sausages a young lad was pestering his father about Connor McGregor!?
How does that even work? Is the leprechaun some kind of vile Instagram star for youngsters now.
Can you fill me in on this?
 
Thanks for that!
Now it makes sense at least!
Also a bit interesting technique to that mans slap.
They are perfectioning a way to get brain damage?
And I thought bum fights where bad..
 
The kid was asking his father to explain how cocaine is so bad if an obvious addict became the biggest star MMA has ever seen. The father is probably ignoring him because he is trying to figure it out himself....
 
There is always a logical explanation for everything!
And with two good answers we have probably covered it all!
So I will now calmly go to sleep not worrying about my daughters future anymore.
Well done Sherdog you saved me again!
 
Fam u haffi do us a solid then and tell us who TF be serving ice cream n sausages ting sound lit ngl imagine glizzy n banana split in one meal hooooly 🌭🍦🍨😋

conor-mcgregor-conor-icecream.gif
 
Idol. The super rich quick guy. Young guys wanna get rich and famous quick. They wanna be what Conor was.

Most famous mma fighter. Nobody came close.

People worship rich celebrities.
 
what happened? that post got deleted.
 
He's got a side gig for the kids playing gymnasiums. Behold, Booger Suger Slash Mcgoober.

CutPaste_2024-03-23_04-24-41-889.jpg
 
Because people that hang out in plumbing sections idiolize McGregor. They think he's one of them.
 
