Why are you geh? (Our boy is back)

Gay guy has guts going over there openly lol. They don't play over there. Funny thing is more celebrity black folks have been outed or come out as gay you would think Africa would ease up. P Diddy, Dwight Howard, 2 Pac, hell even Carl Winslow.
 
Pepe Julian Onziema from the original interview is almost completely deaf on the left ear from all the beatings the ugandan police delivered over the years.
 
Outside of P Diddy, none of those guys were gay.
 
Funny how being Loud and Proud gathers attention from everyone, isnt it?
 
Outside of P Diddy, none of those guys were gay.
I just looked up Dwight Howard, he must be bi-sexual.

Got sued by a dude that claimed he was sexually assaulted at Dwight’s house and was pressured to engage in a threesome with a transvestite, when he had only agreed to meet up Dwight alone to hook up.
Dwight said that is was all consensual between the three lol.
Case got dismissed.
 
