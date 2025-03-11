Why are you geh? (Our boy is back)

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 36,153
- Reaction score
- 49,089
lol
Carl Winslow
Pepe Julian Onziema from the original interview is almost completely deaf on the left ear from all the beatings the ugandan police delivered over the years.Gay guy has guts going over there openly lol. They don't play over there.
Outside of P Diddy, none of those guys were gay.Gay guy has guts going over there openly lol. They don't play over there. Funny thing is more celebrity black folks have been outed or come out as gay you would think Africa would ease up. P Diddy, Dwight Howard, 2 Pac, hell even Carl Winslow.
Outside of P Diddy, none of those guys were gay.