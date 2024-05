who has izzyy fought that isnt a striker?

yoel? dude doesnt even use his wrestling



if sean can beat izzy

pretty sure ddp can suffocate him for 5 rounds non stop



ddp is in his prime while izzy is declining imo



izzy should be worried about the threat of takedowns

because ddp is the type of fighter that would try to take you down

for 5 minutes



ask the opponents of jones and gsp

on what they felt when fighting a fighter that can take them down